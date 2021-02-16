Novak Djokovic open to NBA-style bubble in tennis





After advancing to the Australian Open semi-final, men’s tennis star Novak Djokovic said he would be open to exploring an NBA-like bubble to achieve consistency in the tournament game. tennis during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We have to find a way, for it to be something like an NBA bubble, because I’ve heard some players talk about it, and I don’t mind discussing that kind of idea,” Djokovics said Tuesday. “Pick a place and we play all tournaments on that surface and that place. You know, three, four weeks after. Three, four, two, three weeks off, then come back. Something like that. I don’t know. On the upper level. “But we just need to discuss the options, because I honestly don’t know if that will work.” Djokovic made the comments after eliminating No.5 seed Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals. The NBA resumed play last season in a restrictive bubble environment in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Twenty-two teams attended and all stayed at hotels and resorts near Walt Disney World, where the games were played at the 220-acre ESPN Wide World of Sports complex. After the players arrived in the bubble, the NBA did not report any positive cases of COVID-19. Djokovic, who is the world’s best ATP player, has disagreed with the quarantine structures in place after the contents of a letter he sent to Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley leaked. Among Djokovic’s requests in the letter,via 7News in Victoria, Australia: move players to houses with a court, better food, reduce the number of days of isolation and permission to visit a coach. Djokovic then tried to clarify his criticisms in a social media post. Djokovic suffered a stomach muscle injury in the third round of the tournament and said on Tuesday he believed the issue could be related to the quarantine measures players face when they arrive in Australia. “I don’t want to sit here complaining about what we’ve been through,” Djokovic said. “But we have to be honest and realistic that it has an effect on the physical well-being of the players. Of course also mental, emotional, but physically, I mean, it’s not normal.” Zverev agreed with Djokovic’s assessment of the need for a bubble, saying, “We can’t have a traveling circuit right now.” Djokovic will face 27-year-old Russian player Aslan Karatsev on Wednesday in the semi-finals.







