The Stolen Garments Mushroom Dress: NYFW Fall 2021

Its pandemic fashion week! Of course, I don't really know what's going on, but I always welcome it as a little treat. Instead of loading our screens with grueling streaming news and Netflix, we can escape into the sight of beautiful clothes on beautiful people. Do you know what else helps people escape reality? Mushrooms. And yesterday, on New York Mens Day, fashion and mushrooms happily married on a dress from South Korean label The Stolen Garment. Before I get into the dress, let me tell you the story behind the brand name, because it's fascinating. When designer Jungwoo Park graduated from Central Saint Martins in 2017, he and his classmates showed their collections in a special exhibit. But things took an unexpected turn when one of her clothes was stolen from the living room just hours after it opened. The news went viral throughout the school and people started posting pictures of someone walking around London wearing the coin. Unfortunately the trail turned cold and the item was never picked up. With good humor, Park named his entire label in honor of the debacle. Her clothes reflect a similar spirit. Her fall 2021 collection was inspired by a journey that is, a trip, nod with friends at a second-hand bookstore in Seoul, where 90s adult book titles stood out. Some of the words included desire and passion (obviously) as well as offender (spice!). I can only imagine which books inspired all of the rope bondage items in the collection, but the mushroom dress seems to fit the phrase to me. game lover, words Park included as inspirations in the show's notes. It's not the portobello and shiitake mushrooms. In the video from the Stolen Garments collection, bodies and faces melt and distort as models turn to a distorted audio track. Am I tripping in the middle of the workday? I'm still not sure. But if Pandemic Fashion Week means more weird short videos to transplant me into another realm in my mind, that's what I'm here for.

