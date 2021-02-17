LA Designer Kevan Hall debuts collection at New York Fashion Week





“I had the directorial bug, and now I want to do it every season,” Los Angeles designer Kevan Hall said of “Together Again,” the movie he directed to debut now. , now buy the collection Tuesday on CFDA’s Runway360 platform. Hall, who is best known for her special occasion dresses, sells her eponymous collection in New York City every season. But it’s been over a decade, he reckons, since he appeared on a runway show – and that was when he was Halston’s creative director. “I wanted to show my collection in a lifestyle environment. I feel like the movie is the way a lot of my clients live, and if they don’t, who doesn’t want to aspire to live like this? he said of the short seven minute film. The film features a group of girlfriends living in a Westlake Village mansion, clinking wine glasses while wearing floral-print kaftans from her Luxe Leisure collection and previewing the film in ombré tulle gala dresses from its Signature collection. Hall admitted to asking Hollywood-related family members for “some notes” during the filming process. (The creator’s brother is director Vondie Curtis Hall, and his sister-in-law is writer Kasi Lemmons.) “I wanted to say how wonderful it would be to reunite after this time of trauma, loss and grief,” he said of the project. The collection is available to order on his website and through virtual shows he does from his Los Angeles studio. For Hall, showing this season on the CFDA’s Runway360 platform is a family affair; Her daughter, Asia Hall, showed off her collection of Neon Cowboys clothing and accessories to fashion tech on Monday. “[CFDA President] CaSandra Diggs reached out to me to offer this platform to the Black Design Collective to showcase their collections and I was really excited about that, ”said Hall, president of the group formed in 2019 to help black creatives navigate the world. fashion industry. “I have been a CFDA member for decades and the Runway360 platform is a great way to virtually showcase your collection. I would have done it anyway, but they gave me the opportunity to bring in other designers as well. The BDC x CFDA Runway360 range features the work of 10 American designers, including Byron Lars, Epperson, TJ Walker and Carl Jones of Cross Colors.







