How to watch the Fall / Winter 2021 Fashion Week shows





It goes without saying that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the fashion industry in ways no one could have predicted. It’s been a year since the last physical fashion week, and the world has changed a lot since then. With the kickoff of Fashion Month, we’re experiencing it in a whole new all-digital format accessible to everyone. After a year of navigating the industry and working with the restrictions, brands have found new ways to be creative in presenting their collections. For his Spring 2021 men’s collection, we saw Loewe play with new formats, sending his “audience” what he called a “Show in a Box,” which featured cutouts and DIY materials for receivers to mount. their own show with the brand’s collection. , and for Spring / Summer 2021, the three-meter show on the wall poster box has been delivered to viewers’ homes for a hands-on experience. Not only did brands experiment with what were called “phygital formats” (although the new term never caught on), but also storytelling through video and other formats. For Virgil Abloh’s Fall / Winter 2021 men’s collection, the designer made a punchy video that included poetry, dance and music, and was captured between Paris and a village in the Swiss mountains. There are countless examples, and since COVID-19 doesn’t seem in a rush to leave us, there will be even more digital experiments to do. So, how do you participate in the new “digital fashion week”? Well, the answer is a bit ambiguous, but all you need to do is log into your favorite brand’s website, Instagram, or platform of choice to check out the shows when they are revealed. You can find the London Fashion Week program here, and other show dates in Milan and Paris here. The downside to digital fashion week is that the schedules seem to get confused with each other, and it can sometimes be difficult to keep up with them as many brands decide to reveal their collections unrelated to the fashion calendar. traditional. The best way for you to “participate” is to make sure you keep an eye on the social media pages of your favorite brands, as they often promote and reveal the date and time of the show in advance. All you need to watch a show is a device like a smartphone or a computer, and that’s it. It’s that easy to access what were once invitation-only events. It might seem like a mission to tune in to the shows, and it’s not as fun as the glitz and glamor of the physical fashion weeks we’ve been through before, but thanks to digital shows we can all witness it without even leaving. our sofas. Digital Fashion Week is getting rid of the exclusivity associated with fashion since its inception and making it widely accessible to those who want to see it, including students, aspiring designers, writers and other creatives. All in all, we’re gearing up to watch our favorite shows as the Fall / Winter 2021 season kicks off in New York City with a exciting schedule you can find here. Make sure to check back regularly, as Hypebae will be covering Fashion Month, and don’t miss our previous pieces from Copenhagen Fashion Week and Stockholm Fashion Week here.







