Fashion must work harder to find the green cup





H&M, the Swedish fashion company, markets a title linked to sustainability for its debut in the bond markets. It’s an encouraging step, but the fashion industry has a lot more work to do to clean up its look.

H&M is in its second day of marketing a sustainability bond to investors. The issuer has not printed a Swedish krona banknote so much in its home market, so environmental, social and governance (ESG) bankers, who may or may not be involved in the transaction, make the decision of the company as a great victory for the nascent sustainability bond market. But they must not get ahead of themselves, because the fashion industry labeled the second most polluting industry after oil by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development is still far behind. do before green can be considered the new black. The first and most important thing investors and lenders can do is ensure that sustainability related transactions in which issuers are not restricted in the use of the proceeds but incur a higher coupon if they do not meet certain ESG measures in the sector have ambitious KPIs. The H&M deal looks pretty strong in this regard, with the company facing tax penalties if it fails to increase the proportion of recycled materials used out of its total to 30% by 2025, and if it does not reduce costs further. Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions over 20% by 2025 compared to a 2017 baseline. Others seemed less ambitious in their approach to ESG financing. The Italian fashion house Prada, for example, provided the first financing linked to the sustainable development of the fashion sector with a loan of 50 million euros. The agreement has three KPIs, two related to energy efficiency and recycling and one related to employee training. This latter KPI caused some consternation in the market at the time, as it appeared to be largely in line with what the company would have done anyway. Prada did not respond to repeated requests for comment at the time. The company has since returned to the sustainability lending market with a $ 90 million contract tied to seemingly far more ambitious goals: to reclaim and convert production waste and use self-generated renewables. It’s better from lenders and adds credibility to the fashion industry’s push to be greener. The second thing investors and lenders should start doing is pressuring fashion companies to adapt their entire capital structure to ESG measures. It is not as radical a concept as it seems. French oil major Total said last week in its appeal to investors that it would now only issue bonds linked to climate KPIs. If an oil company can reorganize its capital structure to work towards ESG goals, there will be a way for fashion brands to do the same. The benefits of pushing companies to fully integrate ESG finance cannot be underestimated. If a clothing brand has only one ESG-related debt outstanding and misses those targets, it will dip by around 10bp on the coupon. But what if that same company has half a dozen KPI bonds and also its main bank facility? Suddenly missing these KPIs becomes a major concern for the business. Fully embracing ESG capital markets is no longer just a couture parade to keep investors in awe. It’s a move that should put fashion houses at serious risk of going out of fashion if they don’t refine themselves.

