Ambi Skincare partners with Emerge! Fashion show





Ambi skin care , developed by and for people of color, partners with Emerge! A fashion show, which celebrates a decade of diversity on the runway. As the main sponsor, the five winners of Ambi’s The Next Great Face Search will be featured in the virtual event, as models or show commentators, alongside some of the best established and emerging talent in the fashion industry. fashion. Winners will use all Ambi products to achieve a photographic ready complexion. The Next Great Face Search of Ambi launched in May 2020 in partnership with model and reality TV star Cynthia Bailey and The Bailey Agency to discover the next generation of brand ambassadors who embody unique beauty and inclusiveness. of the American multicultural community. The diverse group of winners – including Camera housing, Teanna Gilliam, Saniyyah Bilal, Destiny thompson and Heidy jantzen – all beautifully embody the spirit of the Ambi brand and are a perfect fit for participation in designer Terri Stevens’ funkinbeautiful Designs runway show at Emerge! “Funkinbeautiful Designs is for the woman who knows who she is – she is dripping with confidence in her own gorgeous style. I design for the woman who when she walks into the room everything stops. Ambi Next Great Face winners represent unique beauty that I love for my brand, ”Stevens said. Ambi Marketing Manager Nicole Ray Robinson sees the emergence! and the funkinbeautiful Designs label as the perfect fusion of shared philosophies and a continuing reflection of Ambi’s commitment to expanding the beauty conversation around people of color. “At Ambi, we are committed to empowering women and men of all shades to present their own definitions of beauty. Our winners were selected not only for their #GreatFaces, but also because they represent diverse backgrounds. Everyone has their own story to tell, and we’re thrilled to offer them the opportunity to add New York Fashion Week as a new chapter, ”commented Robinson. Hosted by Ms. Claire Sulmers, Founder of FashionBombDaily.com, and featuring speakers and presenters such as Andre Leon Talley, Fern Mallis, Law Roach, Kenny Burns, Ozwald Boateng and more, the virtual fashion show will feature spotlight the best emerging designers from the United States. , London and Johannesburg, South Africa. “I am very excited about the partnership between Ambi Skincare and Emerge! A fashion show for its 10th anniversary. This show celebrates talented designers from around the world and I’m thrilled that Ambi is helping to recognize these talents, ”said Dionne Williams, Emerge Creator and Producer! Fashion show. In addition to integrating the brand’s Next Great Faces into the show, as part of the partnership, Ambi will also have a brand presence in the show’s live stream, on its social platforms, and will be included in the “gift bags” of the event. Grant to watch Emerge! The fashion show on February 16 at 6 p.m. CST / 7 p.m. EST.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos