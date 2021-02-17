The future of fashion will be shaped by these four factors

Futurist Shivvy Jervis, founder of innovation consultancy FutureScape 248, takes a look at the future of retail leaders.

As we move closer to the hope of emerging on the other end of the pandemic, retail leaders are asking pressing questions about the future of the industry. Will physical stores be phased out? How could creative digital solutions inject emotion back into online shopping? Could the science behind what triggers an incentive or intrigue be used to inform retail decisions?

As a futurist studying market forces and consumer psychology, I believe four factors will shape retail in the long run.

1 Ignoring the e-commerce boom could cost you

One change we are already on the cusp of today is e-commerce incorporating a more “real” element through the use of augmented reality (AR), in turn evolving into what my FutureScape forecasting lab 248 invented “a-commerce”.

The premise does not call for expensive headsets. Consumers can turn on their mobile device’s camera, point it at a visual trigger, QR code, or brand logo, for example, and then at their kitchen, street, or even themselves. The AR experience pushes digital information onto their phone, projecting it onto their real world. Buyers can visualize whether the expensive pair of sneakers they covet will be flattering on their feet, or what that sofa would look like in their living room and whether it would suit the space.

We predict that potential revenue generation from AR ads on personal devices will be between $ 12 billion and $ 14 billion ($ 8 billion to $ 10 billion) globally by 2022 and that conversion will increase compared to methods traditional e-commerce to reach 250% for retail sites.

2 Your employee is the future influencer

Using influencer marketing to build reach isn’t new. Expanding our notion of who qualifies as an influencer, however, could provide an early advantage.

Considering Covid’s long-term impacts on the industry, retailers would do well to think beyond partnering with typical market influencers as crucial as they could be and invest time and resources in their own. workforce. This can be by encouraging users to engage by using a brand challenge or hashtag, or helping employees who create brand profiles themselves to present products in a more editorial way, or even an intimate day in. the life that reveals the pressures and pleasures of the brand.

FutureScape 248 predicts that employee advocacy will increase by 30-40% in the next two years alone. Retailers who elevate their own employees to storytelling status will also attract new and more diverse talent.

3 Neuromarketing, anyone?

Traditional market research can be riddled with bias and skewed numbers. Putting neuroscience into the mix gives us more intimate information and can tell us what happens to neurotransmitters or actual signals in our brains when we are faced with choice overload, give up on a decision, or feel energized.

For example, it was discovered that just before giving up an activity, say, looking for a certain product, our brain emits nociceptin. This chemical suppresses dopamine, the “feel-good” neurotransmitter, which is often associated with motivation. Clean and crisp take out? Make sure the customer doesn’t feel manipulated or “pushed” during the buyer’s journey (online or offline) and keep the rewards of both short and long term goals. This prevents nociceptin from being released in too much quantity and keeps the right amount of dopamine in circulation.

For retail to thrive long into the rest of this decade, it will need to keep abreast of neuroscience discoveries more closely. Our analysis reveals that brands that make scientifically backed decisions can triple their revenues compared to others.

4 What about physical stores?

Finally, we can take advantage of the ease of use of virtual navigation, but overall the public has a deep, often romantic, view of physical stores as an experience in itself. The social aspect of shopping in a store with a great atmosphere simply cannot be overstated.

Although physical presence has been reduced in response to the pandemic, stores still standing that are ready to embrace digital developments will see these human-centric advancements increase and accentuate, rather than replace the shopping experience for many. .