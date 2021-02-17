How dress codes give birth to rape culture – THE GANNON KNIGHT









While it’s hard to think of anything other than the pandemic that continues to overwhelm the world, other issues – such as gender and equal rights – have been hot topics.

One of those essential conversations focused on rape culture.

What promotes the culture of rape? Has it always existed? Has this always been such a big concern on college campuses?

One in four students is sexually assaulted. What makes this crime rate so high?

Well for newbies, the K-12 dress codes.

From an early age, students in public schools are required to dress a certain way, and the rules become increasingly strict as students progress through school.

This is not only a safety concern for women, but also for young men, who are exploited at a rate that is increasing at an alarming rate every year.

In elementary school, the more lenient ground rules are introduced. No short shorts or spaghetti straps for girls, no muscle shirts for boys, one piece or long swimsuit for pool lessons, etc.

As bodies begin to develop in middle school, and more so in high school, however, the rules on clothing become less lenient: no low-cut, low-cut, and short shirts for young girls. No tight pants or cropped shirts for boys. No shorts, regardless of gender and no hat.

Why is our education system teaching our young people to hide their bodies? Or be ashamed of showing off proper skin? Why are they taught to fear this form of personal expression?

More importantly, what does it do to shape America’s young minds and how they perceive themselves, others, and the world around them?

Many teachers and administrators explain district dress codes, in short, claiming that shoulders, upper thighs and armpits, of both sexes, distract and interfere with the education of other students. This, in turn, implies for young malleable minds that the opposite sex and those forbidden parts are something to be aware of. If someone dresses outside of these standards, obviously they demand the associated attention, right?

This, then, creates the, What were you wearing the story; as if what people choose to wear, how they choose to express themselves, or any other factor outside of a predator’s selfish desires matters when an assault is committed. This can lead to blaming the victim, which is very damaging.

Additionally, to avoid phone calls home or dress changes in the nurses’ office, parents are starting to justify the dress code, claiming that the way a student chooses to dress can distract their teacher as well.

As someone who aims to become a high school English teacher and is a graduate of the public school system, I can confidently say that teachers who genuinely care about students and their future care more about what is happening in their head that of what they choose. to dress.

For those who choose to use their position of power to advance any other agenda, they are the problem, not a young girl’s upper thigh or a young man’s revealed biceps.

The next step, after this manipulation and perspective experience as a teenager, is the real world, which some say includes a college campus, which may explain why the assault rates are so staggering.

Boys will be boys and the prey will be prey, but it’s the dress code that makes them be like this. ALI SMITH [email protected]

