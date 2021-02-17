Best side-by-side for every terrain, budget and riding style





Choosing the right side-by-side sport depends on your terrain, your riding style and your wallet. Of Polaris at Kawasaki, consider this range for a heartbreaking time. Also check out our story on the latest and greatest UTVs that took the Hatfield-McCoy trails of West Virginias and beyond by storm. 1. Polaris RZR PRO XP Ultimate Our head-turning Hatfield-McCoy Trailstested UTV incorporates all of the latest technology, like GPS and Rockford Fosgate audio, into a sleek and refined design. [$28,499; rzr.polaris.com] You understand 2. Can-Am Maverick Sport It’s not the sexiest beast, but with enough power and suspension to tame the HMT, it shows that an affordable, entry-level UTV can be the right tool for the job. [$15,299; can-am.brp.com] You understand 3. Kawasaki Teryx KRX 1000 Special Edition Combining a 999cc engine, 68-inch width and massive wheel travel, this one is built for the desert, woods or the closest Monster Jam. [$22,599; kawasaki.com] You understand 4. Can-Am Maverick X3 Max X MR Turbo RR Need to give three friends a boost in the apocalypse? This four-seater version of the X3 thrills 195 horsepower and zombie tires. [$29,099; can-am.brp.com] You understand 5. Yamaha YXZ1000R SS XT-R F1 meets offroad with this sleek five-speed paddle shift manual transmission paired with a high-revving three-cylinder engine. So, do you want to queue? [$21,799; yamahamotorsports.com] You understand 6. CFMOTO ZForce 950 Sport Don’t expect cutting edge engineering, but at a great price that includes what other brands sell as an option (eg winch, roof) could this be an RZR disruptor? [$12,999; cfmotousa.com] You understand TRAIL BLING Want to spend more money on your UTV? Accessorize, accessorize, accessorize! Bumper Vehicles designed for off-road madness should come with stock bumpers, but that’s how the dealership gets your rating up. Switch to the front panel to make your UTV as impenetrable as a supermax. Sound bars Because your old boombox is going to shatter into small pieces, and you should definitely run Ride of the Valkyries while bombarding through the woods. Winches You’ll likely skip this utility attachment and kick yourself when you’re inevitably buried all the way down to your axles in the swamp mud. Lights Look at me, I have a UTV! Nothing bridges the gap between off-roaders and compact car modders like garish LEDs and pulsing whip lights.

