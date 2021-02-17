10 Amazon Fashion Choices Under $ 50 From An Amazon Live Style Host





Amazon has so many coveted clothing and accessories that it can be difficult to know exactly what to buy. Fortunately, fashion experts love Katie sands set out to facilitate the process, one recommendation at a time. For years, the influencer has provided style advice on her blog, Honestly Kate, and now she’s bringing her knowledge to Amazon.

Sands is a Style Host for Amazon Live, where she highlights some of the site’s most fashionable wardrobe staples. In an email, she showed PEOPLE her current favorites in categories such as outerwear, shoe, and all the rest. The best part? Each item on his list costs less than $ 50.

Sands says she actually owns most of the styles she chose, from a pair of trendy denim jogging pants has a dress with straps she bought in several colors. Keep scrolling to learn more about her Amazon fashion picks under $ 50, as well as her tips for styling them.

“This padded shoulder T-shirt is both laid back and forward thinking, ”Sands told PEOPLE. The boxer t-shirt gives your basic white t-shirt a little more structure, and you can’t beat the price of this Amazon find under $ 20. “

Buy it! Meladyan plain cotton padded shoulder t-shirt, $ 15.99 to $ 18.99; amazon.com

Sands love it lace-trimmed tunic, calling it “the perfect room” for a hot-weather getaway. “I wore it over denim shorts, a bikini and even as an open tunic for dinner,” she said.

Buy it! Buttzo cotton lace swimsuit cover-up, $ 25.99; amazon.com

“For those unfamiliar with the term, a shacket is essentially a slightly oversized shirt-jacket hybrid that is currently blasting our Instagram feeds and Amazon livestreams,” Sands explained. “This particular style exists in six different colors. “

Buy it! Omoone Buttoned Long Sleeve Plaid Shirt Jacket, $ 42.98 – $ 44.98; amazon.com

Sands loves the classic, rugged feel of this textured motorcycle jacket: “It’s hard to find the perfect faux leather jacket with the comfort, ease, and cool-girl factor that a real genuine leather jacket has, but this one has it – and in five colors to choose from! “

Buy it! Jhichic Faux Leather Textured Cropped Motorcycle Jacket, $ 33.89 to $ 43.89; amazon.com

These Gosopin denim jogging pants have become a staple of Sands’ pandemic wardrobe. “I lived in the wash and Sky Blue style with almost everything in my closet,” she says. “Who wants to put on something tight with high waist buttons?”

Buy it! Gosopin Drawstring Elastic Waist Denim Joggers, $ 32.88 to $ 37.99; amazon.com

“I’m not kidding when I say I can’t take this dress off,” Sands said of this turtleneck sweater dress. “Wear it with snakeskin boots or a great pair of sneakers and you’re good to go!”

Buy it! Anrabess Lantern Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater Dress, $ 14.73 to $ 33.99; amazon.com

“Silk dresses sell in the thousands these days, but you can get the same high quality look and feel at an affordable price with this piece“Sands said.” I ordered almost all the colors. I will definitely wear it for weddings in the future with a strappy sandal or a kitten heel. “

Buy it! The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Dress, $ 41.30 to $ 49.90; amazon.com

According to Sands, these blurry slides from The Drop make the perfect gift: “These slippers have become my must-have gift for everyone in my life, ”she said, adding that they will help you“ start and end your day on the right foot ”.

Buy it! The Marina Drop Faux Fur Cottage Slipper, $ 39.90; amazon.com

The price of $ 14 on these earrings made it an obvious investment for Sands: “These are the lightest hoops I own at an unbeatable price, and you can order them in different sizes and metals. I bring them everywhere and order them in sets of 10 for my friends ! “

Buy it! Pavoi hoop earrings in 14k gold color, $ 13.95; amazon.com

Sands felt that Romwe blouse an essential for the evenings of virtual meetings. “It’s sexy but subtle and gives you that bodysuit feel without the hassle of putting it on and taking it off,” she says. “It’s the perfect staple for the weekend job.”

Buy it! Romwe Knit Puff Sleeve Mock Neck Top, $ 16.99 to $ 19.99; amazon.com







