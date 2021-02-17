Bridesmaid dress fails after ordering Nadia Bartel-inspired dress





When it comes to buying products online, there is always a slight risk that what arrives in the mail may not quite match what you see on the website. One TikTok user is well aware of this feeling of disappointment, having spent $ 200 on a bridesmaid dress that would have been inspired by a dress worn by none other than ex-AFL WAG Nadia Bartel. A TikTok user shared the failure of her bridesmaid dress after ordering a Nadia Bartel-inspired dress. Photo: TikTok / annadinh. For her sister’s upcoming wedding, Anna Dinh was looking for something similar to the stunning ice-blue J’Aton Couture strapless dress Nadia wore to host the 2019 Brownlow Medal Awards. Newly single Nadia – she had split from AFL player husband Jimmy Bartel weeks before the event – stole the show in the sparkling gown that has been dubbed the ‘Revenge Dress’. But what future bridesmaid Anna ordered from an online marketplace ended up being a far cry from Nadia’s red carpet glamor. RELATED: Newly single Nadia Bartel at the 2019 Brownlow Medal Photo: Getty Images. ‘So ugly!’ In December, Anna shared a video of her reaction to the dress she received, which was poorly constructed, mostly sheer, and with visible cups. I’m literally crying, Anna told her TikTok followers in the clip. [It] is so ugly, ”she added, trying to stifle her laughter. Anna’s video has gone viral, garnering over 2.5 million views and thousands of comments from choked TikTok users. My jaw dropped, one wrote. It’s not even close, added another. “I don’t even see a difference,” joked a third. Anna’s dress drama received renewed attention when she shared more details with Insider in February. “When I chose it [the dress] high, it was super cheap, ”she told the publication. “It was just fabric and there was no cushion. Everything was transparent. You could even see the cups, ”she added. Anna thought she ordered something similar to Nadia Bartel’s 2019 Brownlow Medal Revenge Dress. Photo: TikTok / annadinh. Anna admitted that while the dress “was fine” everything else was “terrible”; “There was no glitter, and I felt like it might tear if I leaned over,” she explained. The story continues According to Anna, the dress was described as a baby blue mermaid ball gown with a removable train, high side slit and sequined lace details by the seller in the online marketplace. Photos of Nadia wearing the J’Aton dress were also reportedly included in the ad. After getting over her shock and surprise, Anna’s sister Lynn reportedly contacted the third-party seller for a refund and, after going back and forth several times, managed to recoup $ 140 of the original price. But, as Anna wrote in the caption of her TikTok video, she “will never be able to rely on ordering dresses online” in the future. Don’t miss a thing. Sign up for the daily Yahoo Lifestyles newsletter. Or if you have a story idea, email us at [email protected].

