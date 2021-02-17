Fashion
Anthropologie Sale: Get an extra 25% off fashion, housewares and more
Presidents’ weekend sales may be coming to an end (don’t worry, there are still a lot of options for shopping in fashion and beauty, household items, and yes, mattress), but that doesn’t mean the chords end there. Concrete example: the Anthropology Sale.
Whether you’re looking to get a head start on building your spring ensembles, complementing your transitional wardrobe, or updating your space with new home décor, the Anthropologie sale has it all. could search – and it’s available at an additional 25%. discount. With the exception of furniture,Anthopology Sale Itemsare to be won at a fraction of the original price. In other words, if there is time to stock up on pretty things for your closet, cooked or in other areas of your home, now is the time to do it.
Of course, with such a big sale, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by the number of options the retailer has to offer, especially when you can get these pieces at big discounts. Thankfully, ET Style combed through the epic sale to find the best worthy items in your cart.
Take this opportunity to shop for a light sweater or cardigan to layer over your outfits until the weather warms up for spring. Or get yourself some comfy house dresses that will take you from day to night, even with a WFH lifestyle. And while you’re kissing all that time at home, you might as well decorate it with new pieces like plates, napkins, diffusers, and duvet covers.
Scroll down to see ET Style’s favorite picks in Anthropology Sale under.
Can’t get enough of the house sartorial trend? This cute, tiered style is an option you will never want to take off.
$ 75 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE (REGULARLY $ 148)
These soft and simple floral diffuser sets will add an undeniably pretty touch to your home.
$ 22 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE (REGULARLY $ 38)
Mandarin orange is the go-to color to have in your wardrobe for spring. But thanks to the classic silhouette of this shirt, you can now wear it layered with your favorite winter basics.
$ 22 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE (REGULARLY $ 98)
Brighten up your kitchen with these colorful tea towels.
$ 10 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE (REGULARLY $ 18)
A utility jumpsuit like this will be a great option for your weekend activities, especially if you pair it with ankle boots or sneakers.
$ 67 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE (REGULARLY $ 148)
When in doubt, you can never go wrong with a pair of black ankle boots. This fitted style from Silent D will be a favorite in your wardrobe for years to come.
$ 37 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE (REGULARLY $ 138)
Real talk: can you really have too many sweaters? The answer is probably no, and this versatile cardigan is perfect for layering in the colder months as well as the first mornings of spring and summer.
$ 75 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE (REGULARLY $ 148)
Add a new level of texture to your bedroom with this dreamy airy duvet cover.
$ 90 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE (REGULARLY $ 198)
Give your kitchen a bright, sunny update with these vibrant yellow plates.
$ 26 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE (REGULARLY $ 56)
Carry your AirPods in style with this colorful case that easily clips onto your keys, purse, or anything else.
$ 11 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE (REGULARLY $ 25)
These bowls are so pretty that we wouldn’t blame you if you used them to hold your jewelry and other small trinkets.
$ 37 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE (REGULARLY $ 80)
