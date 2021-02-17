Connect with us

Fashion

Eiza Gonzalez impresses in a strapless dress and ankle boots as she walks up to Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Eiza Gonzalez impresses in a strapless dress and ankle boots as she walks up to Jimmy Kimmel Live! at Hollywood

By Rachel Mcgrath For Dailymail.com

Posted: | Update:

His new movie I Care A Lot hits Netflix on Friday.

And on Tuesday, Eiza Gonzalez headed to Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote dramatic comedy.

The Mexican actress, 31, put on a jaw-dropping spectacle when arriving at the Hollywood studio on the ABC late-night show.

Wow Factor: Eiza Gonzalez put on a jaw-dropping spectacle as she walked over to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Hollywood on Tuesday to promote the Netflix movie I Care A Lot which releases Friday

Gonzalez showed off lots of skin in a dark green dress with a strapless style top and a knee length skirt.

She stepped out in matching leather ankle boots.

Her long hair was loose and sleek and she wore a pair of round sunglasses.

Stunner: The Mexican actress, 31, showed off plenty of skin in a dark green dress with a strapless-style top and knee-length skirt, and she stepped out in matching leather ankle boots

In I Care A Lot, Gonazalez stars with Rosamund Pike, Dianne Weist, Chris Messina and Peter Dinklage.

The film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year, centers on Pike’s character Marla Grayson, who makes her living as a court-appointed legal guardian for the vulnerable elderly. .

While claiming that she “ cares a lot ” about her clients, she actually treats them for all they are worth while outwardly appearing to serve their interests.

However, her storylines begin to fall apart when she takes on Weist’s character, Jennifer, as a client.

Featured vehicle: In I Care A Lot, British actress Rosamund Pike is at her ice blonde best as a professional scratching artist who makes a living as a legal guardian for vulnerable elderly people

Streaming: Last week, Gonzalez promoted the Netflix comedy-drama on her social media while posing in Louis Vuitton. The film co-stars Dianne Wiest, Chris Messina and Peter Dinklage

It’s a busy time for the much requested Gonzalez as she’s going to be advertising for the next time.the monster action movie Godzilla vs. Kong.

Gonzalez stars alongside Millie Bobby Brown and Alexander Skarsgard in the special effects-laden film due out on March 31.

It was originally planned as a summer blockbuster, but its opening has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Big role: Next up, Gonzalez will be seen alongside Millie Bobby Brown and Alexander Skarsgard in Godzilla vs. Kong, loaded with special effects

Coming soon: The film was originally planned as a summer blockbuster, but its release has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It opens on March 31

Publicity

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

