Men Can Wear Dresses, Get Over It: Why Fashion Has No Sex

Fashion is all about personal expression: it’s a big part of who we are, how we present ourselves and how others perceive us. It is believed to make us feel comfortable and confident in our own skin, while allowing us to showcase our individuality and personality. Whether you personally classify yourself as stylish, “at the end of the day, your fashion is part of who you are.

Outside the rigid boundaries of gender norms too often imposed by our society, fashion is a place where people can be who they want to be and gives us the freedom to express ourselves as we want. And because the main goal of fashion is to promote individuality, it is therefore genderless.

While it seems that the company has made great strides in escaping the grips of the traditional gender binary, both in general and in terms of fashion, these advancements have only really happened in recent years.

When I first think of gender binary, I imagine the classic portrait of a 1950s husband and wife, whose images project harmful gender stereotypes onto society. The man, a strong and handsome breadwinner, and the woman, a good matron responsible for looking pretty and taking care of the house, were once the role model for how both sexes should behave and look .

Fast forward to today, when some gender stereotypes may still be prevalent, people have certainly started to struggle against traditional norms. For example, society is beginning to recognize that gender and sex are not the same and that people can identify with the gender or identity they feel they embody, regardless of their anatomy.

And in terms of fashion, we’ve seen it gradually move away from gender binary. Although there have been those who have challenged gendered fashion, such as singers David Bowie or Prince , it has become much more common in recent years to see people wearing whatever they want, regardless of their sex or gender.

Women dressed in men’s clothing or men dressed in women’s clothing are no longer atypical views, and our generation has generally accepted the idea that clothing is fundamentally genderless.

Celebrities like Ezra Miller , Billy Porter and Cara Delevingne These are just a few of the few personalities who often boast of having a neutral look and defying the binary tradition of fashion, and in recent history, singer Harry Styles has joined this fashion change.

In November 2020, Styles was pictured on the cover of Vogue wearing a dress, which sparked a huge conversation about gendered fashion on social media. While many people supported and praised the Styles genre outfit, there were others who publicly hated her look.

One critic, Conservative political commentator Candace Owens, said on twitter that society must “bring back virile men”.

This tweet not only perpetuates harmful gender stereotypes, but also suggests that men who traditionally wear “female clothes” cannot be “manly”.

The choices of fashion styles in no way invalidate his male identity or his masculinity, but rather allow him to express himself authentically, regardless of what society thinks.

“The clothes are here to have fun, experiment and play with,” Styles said, according to Vogue. “What’s really exciting is that all of those lines are falling apart. When you take off ‘There’s men’s clothes, and there’s women’s clothes, once you break down the barriers , you obviously open the arena in which you can play. “

When society perpetuates the idea that fashion is gendered, it only hinders our ability to not only develop our personal style but also the ability to truly show who we are, which is why it is so important to allow anyone, regardless of gender or gender, to be free to explore and allow them to wear whatever they want to wear.

By destroying the boundaries of the trendy gender binary, anyone can be who they really are without having to conform to trivial and oppressive societal norms that shouldn’t even be there in the first place.

Fashion is sexless! Move on. Wear that dress, wear that pantsuit, wear those heels, the best look is to wear what makes you feel like you.