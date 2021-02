10 stylish wedding pants and suits that prove comfort and glamor can coexist

More and more brides are swapping layered tulle ball gowns and bodycon sheaths for sleek wedding pants and suits. At her recent micro wedding in Los Angeles, stylist Taryn Shumway joined the ranks of brides who wore pants. At Sunset Tower, she tied the knot while wearing lace-trimmed pants and a silky open-back blouse by Danielle Frankel, a bridal designer known for creating modern pieces that can be worn more than once, for a long time. after the big day. The halter top had a flattering shape over my shoulders and the lace detail along the pants was exquisite, Shumway explained. Plus, it was pants! I was so comfortable all night. Choosing pants that feel worthy of such a special occasion requires a bit of strategy. A wedding look should be extra ordinary after all. Look for options in these raised fabrics that give the wedding dresses their duchess magica satin or luxurious taffeta. Second, don’t forget the toppings. Christopher Kanes crystal-embellished pants and blazers and feather-embellished ensembles from 16Arlington are just as glamorous as any dress. And do Play with proportions: pair trousers with a micro-mini dress or a maxi-length camisole. For a social distancing ceremony or Digital Zoom wedding, here are 10 stylish wedding pants and suits for the very big day. Ralph and Russo silk-satin-trimmed Lam blazer Ralph and Russo lam wide pants Rasario bridal-bow satin corset top Rasario Bridal cropped satin cigarette pants Michael Lo Sordo silk-satin camisole Michael Lo Sordo Belle silk-satin wide-leg pants Max Mara Zeno cady tank top Max Mara Cueno high-rise crpe wide-leg pants & Other Stories oversized double-breasted padded shoulder blazer & Other Stories wide pleated pants Seymour Arlington feathered satin shirt dress Arlington Mandrake cropped feather-trimmed satin pants Danielle Frankel Jamie short dress Danielle Frankel Dana Pants Aje Impression Puff Sleeve Tie Waist Crop Top Yolancris Lazada crossover satin top Yolancris Muriel belted pleated satin trousers Christopher Kane crystal-embellished brushed wool-twill suit jacket Christopher Kane crystal-brushed wool-twill trousers

