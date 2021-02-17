



State of Boise (16-4, 12-3 MW) vs State of Utah (14-5, 11-2 MW)

Wednesday February 17 | 7 p.m. EDT

Boise, Idaho | ExtraMile Arena

TV: CBS Sports Network | Live audio |Live statistics Boise State Game Notes Boise State Men’s Basketball hosts the first of two games against first-place Utah State on Wednesday at ExtraMile Arena. The game will start at 7 p.m. KST on CBS Sports Network. The two teams will meet again on Friday at 8 p.m. KST on FS1. WATCH LIVE:Wednesday’s game will be televised on CBS Sports Network, available locally on Sparklight Channel 139, DirecTV 221 and DISH Network 158.

Read by read:Tom mccarthy

Analyst:Pete Gillen LISTEN LIVE:Radio coverage of the game will be broadcast on the Bronco radio network, with 670 AMKBOI and 93.1 KTIK FM serving as flagship stations, and online viaGrant. The pre-match show begins at 6:30 p.m. (Paris time).

Read by read:Bobbehler

Analyst:Abe jackson ABOUT THE STATE OF UTAH:The Aggies are atop the Mountain West standings with an 11-2 conference rating. They haven’t played since February 4, due to COVID-19 precautions that postponed the last three scheduled contests. Utah state is led by all-league center Neemias Queta, averaging 12.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.1 blocks and 2.9 assists per game.

STORY OF THE SERIES: Utah State leads the 34-16 all-time series, but the Broncos have won seven of the last 11 games. The teams split last season’s playoffs, each winning at home. Boise State’s victory came epic. Trailing 18 points with less than four minutes to go, the Broncos stormed back to force overtime and ultimately win 88-83 in overtime. Rayj dennis scored 19 points in the 3:27 final of regulation, setting off a 27-9 run. This was only the second time in NCAA Division I history that a team has won a game after calling 18 points with less than four minutes to go. RECOMMENDATIONS OF RICE WINS A RECORD: Leon Rice won his 214th game as the Boise State Men’s Basketball Head Coach, surpassing Bobby Dye’s all-time school record. Rice claimed her record-breaking victory on Saturday, in her 346th game at the helm – the same number of games Dye coached FANS IN THE STANDS: Boise State will host a limited number of physically distant fans at ExtraMile Arena on Wednesday and Friday. In a plan that has been reviewed by the local health district, Boise State will make around 900 tickets available for each of the two games. Last week, against UNLV, the Broncos welcomed less than 20 immediate family members of student-athletes and staff, the first time fans have been allowed to attend games this season. 20 AT A TIME: Derrick Alston, Jr. has recorded at least nine 20-point games in each of the past three seasons. In Leon Rice 11 seasons as a head coach, only five Broncos posted nine 20-point games in a single season (Alston, Anthony Drmic, Chandler Hutchison , Justinian jessup and Derrick Marks). Alston is the only one to do so in three different seasons. SUB-60: Boise State has kept their opponent under 60 points nine times this season, tied for second in a single season under Leon Rice . The Broncos also held nine opponents within 60 points in Rice’s first season (2010-11). They held 14 opponents under-60 in 2014-15 en route to winning the Mountain West regular season title. Boise State is 75-8 under Rice when keeping opponents under 60 points, including 9-0 this season.

