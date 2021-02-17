Fashion
Nora Fatehi is fierce as a leopard in an animal print midi dress, we love it
- Nora Fatehi wears the dresses better than the rest and her latest photos wearing a leopard print midi dress prove us right. Check out some of the other dresses the actor rocked recently:
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATE FEBRUARY 17, 2021 at 1:10 p.m. IST
It’s officially dress season again. From quirky prints to funky styles, it’s time to pull out those dresses and strut around, just like Nora Fatehi. The actor recently donned a lot of dresses and gave us some outfit goals. Its recent gives animal print a new twist and we love it.
The photos we’re talking about show Nora in a sultry yellow animal print midi dress from the shelves of upscale brand Just Cavalli. The dress had a flowing vibe and even featured cutout details in the front leading to a bow on the neck. The arms of the floor sweep number had layers, while still maintaining the cozy vibe throughout. Nora teamed her outfit with a large buckle black leather belt and pulled the whole look together while flaunting her enviable curves.
To accessorize the look, Nora opted for chunky gold hoops, which she paired with two rings. She took the subtle route with her glamor to let the dress be the star. Her makeup included mascara-laden lashes, pointy eyeliner and minimal eye shadow, a nude lip, and slightly reddened cheeks. She even added a little bit of romance to the look by leaving her hair lightly wavy. The Bharat The actor shared the images on his Instagram account with a couple of leopard emojis in the caption.
Nora looks absolutely breathtaking. Check out some of the other dresses she’s rocked recently:
On the job front, Nora Fatehi is currently working on her next film, Bhuj: the pride of India. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. She was even seen grooving in t song’s video Chhod denge recently. Before that, she made the headlines for her dance steps in Guru Randhawa’s song Naach meri raani released in 2020.
