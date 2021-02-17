Cherie Chan shines in a silk dress for her birthday with the cast of Netflix’s Bling Empire





She and her ultra-rich friends have been dubbed Crazy Rich Asians of real life in their Netflix reality series Bling Empire. And Cherie Chan gathered her extreme wealth to celebrate her birthday recently with some of her cast mates, as well as her fiance Jessey Lee. On Sunday, the heiress spoke about the expensive celebration, which was held at the traditional Chinese restaurant J. Zhou in Tustin, California. Crazy Asians: Netflix’s Bling Empire’s Cherie Chan recently threw a lavish birthday party as she celebrated with her fiance Jessey Lee and other cast members Cherie beamed with elegance in a short canary yellow silk dress by Nana Jacqueline that she wore on her big day. The item showcased her slender legs and gathered sleeves and chunky shoulders. The high neckline also included a small cutout below her neckline. Although the Bling Empire cast members regularly argue over who has the most expensive outfits, she wore a surprisingly modest dress by Bling Empire standards that costs $ 425 on Nana Jacqueline’s website. Glowing: Cherie beamed with elegance in a canary-yellow silk mini dress by Nana Jacqueline, priced at $ 425, modest by Bling Empire standards Loved couple: Cherie and Jessey shared a sweet kiss. He stood out in a black tuxedo covered in golden floral patterns and cashmere The reality TV star wore her auburn locks over her shoulders in soft waves. She added a bit of extra sparkle with floral-print earrings, although she left her throat bare. Jessey did it all with a black tuxedo covered in gold paisley and floral patterns, along with a black shirt without a tie and matching pants. Cherie originally thought she was just throwing a Chinese New Year party for her friends, but Jessey secretly turned it into a birthday party. “I wanted to surprise Cherie. In January, Jessey exclusively revealed to DailyMailTV that he intended to propose to Cherie in 2018, but he held back after his mother fell ill and then chose to wait three years after her death to follow a popular custom. In addition to the two lovebirds, they were joined by other Bling Empire stars including Kane Lim, Kevin Kreider, Andrew Gray, Kelly Mi Li, and Christine and Gabrielle Chiu. As would suit this crowd, each guest received gifts from Hermès, including a tiny Kelly handbag, a charm-sized item that could fit in their palms. They also received lipsticks and lip balms from the luxury brand, as well as flowers for good fortune. Although they ostensibly celebrated Cherie's birthday, the group also got together to celebrate the Chinese New Year. Hopefully the guests arrived on an empty stomach, as they were all treated to an 18-course meal. The only bling that was missing was my engagement ring … In January, Jessey exclusively revealed to DailyMailTV that he intended to propose to Cherie in 2018, but he held back after his mother fell ill and then chose to wait three years after her death to follow a popular custom. In addition to the two lovebirds, they were joined by other Bling Empire stars including Kane Lim, Kevin Kreider, Andrew Gray, Kelly Mi Li, and Christine and Gabrielle Chiu. As would suit this crowd, each guest received gifts from Herms, including a tiny Kelly handbag, a charm-sized item that could fit in their palms. They also received lipsticks and lip balms from the luxury brand, as well as flowers for good fortune. Although they ostensibly celebrated Cherie’s birthday, the group also got together to celebrate the Chinese New Year. Hopefully the guests arrived on an empty stomach, as they were all treated to an 18-course meal. Yum! The heiress ordered an extravagant pale pink vanilla cake with 3 tiers for herself at Dress My Cake Stunner: Her co-stars also gave her a cake with a glamorous photo of herself in a massive tulle dress that was faked to look like a Vogue cover Guest of honor: The flowers for the event were provided by J’Adore Les Fleurs, and Cherie thanked them for giving her name to a heart-shaped arrangement the “ mon Chrie ” The tasty dishes are sure to delight seafood lovers and included Australian lobster salad, fishmaw crab soup, oyster dish called Fat Choi Ho Si, sea cucumber, live abalone and red snapper. Foods above sea level were represented by pigeons, and vegetarian dishes were also served for guests who did not eat flesh. Cherie was honored with double cakes, as she ordered one herself and also a cake from Kane and Kevin. Drink: the party also had a fully stocked bar Swanky: The guests all received Herms gifts, including a Kelly micro bag that could fit in their palms, as well as lipsticks and lip balms. The heiress ordered an extravagant pale pink vanilla cake with 3 tiers for herself at Dress My Cake. The gorgeous treat was decorated with pink flowers and topped with a sparkling golden tiara. Kane and Kevin’s cake featured a glamorous photo of herself in a massive tulle dress that looked like a Vogue cover. Flowers for the event were provided by J’Adore Les Fleurs, and Cherie thanked them for giving her name to a heart-shaped arrangement of “my dear”. Savory: Guests were treated to an 18-course meal with plenty of seafood options including Australian lobster salad, maw fish crab soup, oyster dish called Fat Choi Ho Si, from live sea cucumber, abalone and red snapper Birds of a Feather: Foods above sea level were represented by pigeons, and vegetarian dishes were also served to guests who did not eat flesh

