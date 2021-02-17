Ananya Panday wore her white one-shoulder ruffle dress again for lunch with Ishaan Khatter

It’s safe to say that Ananya Panday is currently at the top of Bollywood’s favorite new faces list. Since his debut on the big screen withStudent of year 2, the aspiring star has also caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts with her Gen Z-approved ensembles. Panday’s bubbly and free-spirited personality is often reflected in her playful wardrobe choices, which include everything from Tie-dye staples to cute slogan tees and vibrant Indian ensembles (think neon lehengas, layered shararas, and mirror work kurta sets).

For her latest outing, a quick lunch with Ishaan Khatter, Panday chose another fun outfit – a cute one-shoulder number in white, which has also won her vote in the past. Scroll down to see a selfie she took in the same outfit months ago and see how she wore the dress again this week.

Ananya Panday’s heart-shaped crossbody bag added an offbeat touch to her outfit

Ananya Panday clearly understands the allure of hassle-free and uncomplicated dresses. Follow her on Instagram and you’ll notice the star can’t get enough of basic LBDs, strappy body-hugging numbers and satin dresses. This time around, she gave us a masterclass in creating a hassle-free look that can easily be taken from day to night. The actor chose a mini off the shoulder in a neutral tone, and the floral eyelets in his outfit and ruffled hem brought a romantic element to the look.

In the accessories department, Panday ditched minimal trinkets and opted for a silver heart-shaped crossbody bag with a gold chain, which she complemented with chunky white sneakers adorned with silver panels. For her day, she left her hair open and braved a no-makeup look with a black mask.

Looking for the right raised basics to rebuild your weekend wardrobe? Let this Ananya Panday look be the inspiration for your next OOTD. Scroll forward to find similar products to replicate the look.