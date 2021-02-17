Fort Wayne fashion designer launches winter bridal knitwear line

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA21) – Each year Fort Wayne’s arts community continues to grow. A designer hopes to find success by launching her first line of knitted winter bridal wear.

Esther Andrews is originally from the area, but recently moved after attending school in New York City. She found her passion in knitwear and wanted to give winter brides more options.

When I was working as a knitwear designer, I saw a lot of great ways to make knits as more than just a sweater, ”said Andrews,“ there are jackets now and evening wear and j I just kept having a wedding idea in the back of my head. I kept seeing that there weren’t really any bridal pieces in the knitwear category.

Her first collection includes cashmere shawls, silky fringed shawls and short sweaters. She spends hours and each piece is accompanied by a label indicating the number of hours it has put in.

Andrews wants his brides to be able to get more from it than just one use. She worked with a local carpenter to make the boxes to keep the clothes safe.

“It’s something you can put away and open 50 years later or open it a week after your wedding day and still wear it. I wanted it to be a special memory, ”Andrews said.

Andrews hopes he can develop in the future.

“I would ultimately love to see it become full dresses and pieces in different color ranges,” Andrews said.

You can find his website here.