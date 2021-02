Pheran: Kashmir’s unique dress code

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

0Actions PWONDER is one of the famous cultural outfits of Kashmir. It consists of two gowns, one over the other, which extends below the knees with or without a lateral stringer. Women love to wear the Tilla Pheran. The art of embroidery is Kashmir’s most famous art, known as Tilla Dozi, but the art is dying over time. The Pheran was introduced by the Mughal Emperor Akbar. This reflects the historical culture as they did not make any drastic changes to the garment. If a 16th century person woke up, they would definitely identify the pheran as something that belongs to their time. During the winter season, everyone likes to wear Pheran because it protects us from the cold. The kangiri (fire pot), filled with charcoal, is transported under the pheran. Coal is used for a long time, which provides heat for a long time. Pheran and kangiri represent the rich culture of Kashmir. The pherans that the men wear are quite simple but the Pheran women are designed with Tilla dozi. Tilla embroidered Pheran is a unique part of the vardan (gift from parents) at the time of the girls’ wedding in Kashmir. Tille Dozi, an embroidery work, constitutes gold or silver threads and the threads are delicately tied with a needle point on the fabric to create pretty patterns. The whole process of Tilla dozi needs skill, patience and precision. Craftsmen do not receive proper wages for their work which is the main reason for the decline of Kshmiri art and machine embroidery is also ruining Kashmiri Tilla craftsmanship. Salma farooq [email protected] Be part of quality journalism Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work and despite all the difficulties, we still do. Our reporters and editors work overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what is important to you, to break down great stories and to speak out against injustices that can change lives. Today, more people read Kashmir Observer than ever before, but only a few pay as ad revenue drops rapidly. ACT NOW CLICK FOR DETAILS KO Web Office Related







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos