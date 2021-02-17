Men’s football recap: UConn opens season in style with 3-0 victory over Sacred Heart







It’s hard to imagine the opening day of the 2021 Huskies’ season going any better than it did on Wednesday, February 16, but behind a brilliant defensive performance from the entire squad, UConn won a 3-0 victory over the Sacred Heart Pioneers and a 1-0 start his season upon his return to the Big East. Wednesday’s contest was the teams’ first game since 2019, and the first time they’ve been able to call up the newly refurbished Joseph J. Morrone Stadium. The Huskies quickly took the lead when 15 minutes into the game, second Moussa Wade recorded a backhand pass from second-year midfielder Ben Awashie over the goal line. Just over seven minutes into the second half, UConn strengthened his lead when junior Felix Metzler sent a practice line on a feed from sophomore Thomas Decottignies into the back of the net . To freeze the game, rookie Max Bo-Dene threw a pass from junior defenseman Sosa Emovon past the goalkeeper for his first career goal. In his UConn debut, main goaltender Jahmali Waite played the full 90 minutes and made two saves to earn the shutout. Waite last played in the game in 2018 when he played for Fairleigh Dickinson University before transferring to UConn and securing the starting position. After the Huskies’ first victory in over a year, head coach Ray Reids, 24, simply insisted on how grateful he was to resume training from games. For Reid, the victory was just the icing on the cake. I couldn’t be happier that these guys are playing, he says. We have a great group of guys at the moment. Just to see them happy now playing, I felt good. And obviously it was a little better that we won. The next UConns game will be on Saturday February 27 against Providence, UConns Big East’s first opponent of the year. Reid says the team is focused on this game. If God wants COVID to not affect us, be prepared to play Providence, he says.

