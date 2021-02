Boggi Milano partners with Tulip to enrich customer experiences

Italian menswear brand implements Tulip solutions in European stores to improve customer experience offering KITCHENER, ON, February 17, 2021 / PRNewswire / -Tulip, a global leader in cloud-based mobile retail solutions, today announced that Italian menswear brand Boggi Milano has selected Tulip for its mobile retail solutions. Boggi Milano, an Italian fashion brand known for bridging the gap between casual and formal men’s clothing, is partnering with Tulip to expand its omnichannel customer experience in its European stores. With solutions from Tulip, retail associates can use simple mobile apps to communicate with their customers and get the big picture of their customers by delivering personalized and engaging shopping experiences across all sales platforms in Canada. detail. As one of the most important brands in menswear, Boggi Milano is renowned for its innovation in all areas of its business, from fabrics to design and now to in-store technology, ”says Founder and CEO of Tulip. Ali Asaria |. “We are thrilled to partner with them to provide our Clienteling and LiveConnect solutions designed to create more personalized, customer-centric experiences for their customers.” “For several years, Boggi Milano has decided to embark on the omnichannel path to be even closer to the needs of our customers and to retain them”, declares Paolo Zanco, Country Manager Italy of Boggi Milano. “Until recently, customers weren’t getting highly personalized offers because they were based on less specific analytics. We formed a Clienteling project in response to the emergence of the omnichannel buyer. With Tulip’s solutions, we are able to use technology to strengthen the relationship between brands. and customers, to create more sophisticated offers to meet market needs. Tulip represents a new moment in the evolution of our omnichannel strategy because it allows us to follow our customers in a personalized and individual manner and in line with the needs of our customers. we have included the omnichannel personal shopper in the store. “ Tulip is committed to guiding connected stores by helping them successfully adapt to the new world of retail. We keep building Tulip solutions to help retailers stay engaged with customers, make shopping accessible, and deliver quality customer experiences. About Tulip

Tulip is a cloud-based software provider focused on omnichannel mobile solutions for retail stores. In partnership with Apple, Tulip’s mission is to harness the power of the world’s most advanced mobile technology to provide easy-to-use applications that allow store associates to search for products, manage customer information, verify buyers and communicate with customers. Leading retailers like Mulberry, Saks Fifth Avenue, Kendra scott, Kate spade, Coach and Michael Kors use Tulip in their stores to improve the shopping experience, increase sales and improve customer service. For more information, please visit www.tulip.com Tulip SOURCE

