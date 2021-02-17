Hockey and basketball get green light for non-conference competition – The Suffolk Journal





It’s been almost a year since no official sporting events took place at Suffolk University, but that trend is finally over for most school winter sports teams. Suffolk Athletics has announced a return-to-play plan for winter sports teams in a Press release of February 16. According to the statement, teams are now allowed to compete on a limited basis against non-conference teams. Men’s and women’s hockey, as well as men’s and women’s basketball, will have the opportunity to play after the Coastal Commonwealth Conference (CCC) initially canceled all conference competitions due to COVID-19 earlier this year. All of the events in this shortened season will be events in the state that follow COVID-19 guidelines and take place without fans, the statement said. Every effort will be made to stream home games live for free. The schedule for each team will be published week by week. Jeff Juron, the head coach of the men’s basketball team, is entering his sixth season as a coach while also serving as deputy director of Suffolk Athletics. After a long period without games, he is happy to see his team come back in action and on the court. To the team’s credit, the practice has been focused and competitive. After a long layoff, everyone seems excited to be back at the gym together, Juron said of training together again before the announcement was made. As always, we are eager to prepare and perform by our standards, regardless of our opponent. Chris Glionna, the head coach of men’s hockey, is entering his 17th season. With 130 victories in his career, he is the most successful coach in Suffolk history. His team has been working at this time since the fall. I was amazed at how the team adjusted to everything that happened during the pandemic. Our fall semester, we had a good six weeks of training that ended with a series of three-game intrasquad scrums, Glionna said, ahead of the return to play announcement. When we came back for the semester of spring, we started with weeks of practice in small pods. Peter Nugent, member of the men’s hockey team, shares the enthusiasm of his coaches. I’m excited and can’t wait to grab the ice cream. It’s been a long time since we played in a competitive game and we can’t wait to release. The women’s hockey team, led by Buffalo Beauts forward and head coach Taylor Wasylk, is also eager to return to the ice. I’m super excited to be back on the ice with my team and trying to get into games, said junior hockey player Madison Scheinberg. For some Rams, these games will be the first in a Suffolk uniform. The transition from high school to college hasn’t been easy because of COVID, and not being able to play games hasn’t made it any easier, said first-year basketball player Amanda Deangelis. I am delighted to finally compete and do what I love for the first time in over a year. The men’s hockey team will be the first Rams to return to play, as they face Becker College in a back-to-back series this weekend, Feb. 20-21. They will travel to Worcester on February 20 for the first round at 3:30 p.m. They will play their home game the following day at the Louis E. Porazzo Rink in East Boston at 1:10 p.m. Follow JD on Twitter @ jdconte617. Follow Ricardo on Twitter @orphanosricardo







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos