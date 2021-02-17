Disappointed Tesco buyers delighted they found a way to buy 24 dresses during the lockdown





Tesco’s F&F clothing is hugely popular for its wardrobe basics, gym gear, and pretty pajamas at affordable prices, and its new spring collection has plenty of fades. The clothing brand has ditched cute floral dresses and jackets for the new season and has given shoppers a glimpse of what to expect on social media. However, unable to fit the new numbers into their carts during the weekly shop, the ads left some customers frustrated. In Wales, non-essentials in supermarkets are currently buckled according to Welsh government guidelines, and F&F does not offer an online service. Under a new Instagram post for a floral shirt dress costing $ 24, many shoppers said the same, reports Liverpool Echo. “Be nice if we could actually buy it,” one wrote, while another added, “F&F Clothing, please bring your store online. And a third said, “I love this … I’m going to miss something because of these lockouts.” However, there is another way to buy F&F clothing that not many people know about. Tesco’s fashion brand partnered with Next in 2019 and a large collection of items is available on its website. This includes the F&F Multi Black Stencil floral shirt dress, although it is sold out in a number of sizes, and the new F&F Multi Black Isabella floral midi dress, 22. Home delivery is 3.99, or you can pick it up at select stores using Next’s Click and Collect service. Some savvy shoppers were already aware of this and shared it with others desperate to get their hands on the new spring dresses in the comments. “Next online sale of this dress,” one wrote, another added, “Then sell this dress if that helps.”







