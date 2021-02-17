Sumo Stance mixed style row is the perfect finisher for the comeback





Want to avoid back and shoulder pain, fill your t-shirts (and jeans) better, and build rock-hard abs? Next, you need to train your back muscles and glutes. And you can do it with deadlifts and rows. Or you can do it with the Sumo Stance Deadlift to Mixed-Style Row, a combination of Men’s health fitness director Ebenezer Samuel, CSCS., which is designed to detonate your entire posterior chain. “We incorporate lats, rhomboids, lower back extensors, glutes and hamstrings,” says Samuel. “It’s a host of underrated and underused muscle groups that we need to be strong. This movement makes them strong and tests them in the real world.” Click here to sign up for more exclusive health and fitness content. The Sumo Stance Deadlift to Mixed-Style Row puts you in the right position to challenge all of those muscle groups. People often think of the curved row as an exercise that requires you to simply lean over the waste, and they forget to push their butt back and intentionally prepare for the row, Samuel says. “It can cause lower back pain, especially if you use that same form to, for example, pick up a bunch of boxes on moving day,” says Samuel. “You need better, cleaner technique. We’re training here.” This is because each rep involves doing a deadlift to get into position for the row. And once you’re there, you hold that position. “It challenges every core muscle you have, as well as the hamstrings and glutes, to maintain the position,” says Samuel. “It’s invaluable isometric work, and it also teaches you the precise posture you need to be strong and lift something off the ground.” From there, you focus on your lats (and challenge your core more with the rowing sequence). Everything is a recipe for superb functional strength. And all you need is a pair of kettlebells or dumbbells. Stand with dumbbells or kettlebells at your hips, core, and glutes tight, shoulder blades tight, feet wider than shoulder width, toes pointed slightly outward.

Keeping the weights between your legs, push your butt back and push your torso forward, lowering yourself until your torso is at about a 45 degree angle to the floor.

Pause. Row both weights up.

Keep pressure on the left side, then do a single row repeat on the right side.

Repeat the process, this time doing the single row repeat on the left side.

Stand up, squeezing your glutes hard. This is 1 rep. Do 3 to 4 repetitions. Do 3 sets. The Sumo Stance Deadlift to Mixed Style Row fits perfectly into a variety of workouts. It’s an ideal move to include in a full body blast, especially if you’re short on time, as it incorporates the glutes, hamstrings, and back muscles. It can also be a devastating finishing move in a back or pull-up workout, or an upper body day. “And if you have the time to do just one exercise in the gym a day,” says Samuel, “that’s a serious candidate to be this exercise. You hit the major posterior chain muscles that you tend to do. neglect, then it’s ‘I’ll also approach your posture the way you need to.’ For more of Samuel’s tips and routines, check out our full list of Eb and Swole workouts. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io







