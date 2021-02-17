Designer Sabyasachi Gets Fucked For A Fluid Genre Collection

The alluring campaign featuring androgynous clothing – which in the past was promoted by several international brands – apparently did not go well with several Instagram users.

Throwing the concept of genderfluid walk-in closet out the window, one user wrote, “Why is the guy wearing heels?”

Another commented: “We expect better things from Sabya.”

Soon, the comments section of the post filled with transphobic remarks.

Meanwhile, a few netizens seemed quite happy and praised the designer for taking a step in the right direction.

One user wrote: “Wow. Simply amazing. I’m so proud to see this leading designer in India is finally tailoring an amazing change. Love the way you styled and all, from head to toe, is pure elegance. I feel so proud to see this ultimate experience. Not everyone can understand the fluid genre fashion and it will take years for people to understand what it really is. But other than that, much love at @sabyasachiofficial for such a deserving job. I can’t wait to see more of such a creation. Keep inspiring. Keep thriving. “

“What a breath of fresh air! Thank you @sabyasachiofficial for bringing genre fluidity into your collection, or at least the photoshoot,” another wrote.

One user commented: “This image is strong and creative. It is strange how people are offended by a man who wears heels and clothes. It is 2021, be progressive and adapt to the changes. Congratulations to @sabyasachiofficial for breaking the standards! ”

“Clothes shouldn’t have gender. I would also accept more inclusive styles, please,” another asked.