Fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff launches her spring collection





NEW YORK – In-person fashion shows are an exception these days. They are another victim of the pandemic. But for designer Rebecca Minkoff, organizing a traditional show this New York Fashion Week was obvious. What would you like to know Rebecca Minkoff is one of the few fashion designers to showcase her Spring 2021 collection to an in-person audience for New York Fashion Week

While other fashion designers have gone for digital presentations this time around, Minkoff said showing in person is best for his collection.

Minkoff said she used to be inspired by traveling, but now goes online and on social media to see what her clients want and need. “I think it’s about rolling with the punches, and I think we’ve done this show through COVID before, so we already knew how to do the show in a safe and responsible manner,” Minkoff said. Minkoff was one of the few designers to showcase their collections in person at NYFW last fall. Most of its counterparts are also opting for online presentations this time around. To unveil her latest line, the designer has transformed Spring Studios in Manhattan into an urban jungle. Minkoff said she decided to show in person, again this season, because she thinks that’s what suits her brand best. “I think my collection needs to be seen in an environment, touched and felt by people who want to come out,” Minkoff said. The designer herself had to adapt last year in several ways. “I used to take inspiration from a lot of travel, but that doesn’t happen,” Minkoff said. Now she looks online and listens to what her clients are saying on social media. “I know she wants comfort. I know she wants loose clothes, so tries to give her that but still fashionable,” Minkoff said. Her line reflects pandemic life and is tailor-made for women working from home. “I’m talking a lot of zoom shoulders. You’re on a lot of calls, so you can have the shoulder; it’s a great way to show yourself the style,” Minkoff said. The trick is to create a functional fashion for your client. “I think I was always trying to mix this free-spirited, effortless bohemian woman with a rock and roll edge,” Minkoff said. She is also hoping that after nearly a year where everyone is mostly staying at home, her collection could jumpstart people’s imaginations and even spark people’s enthusiasm for post-COVID life. “I think people, with spring, are excited to go out and get dressed a little, put on a little heel, I mean we’ve been indoors for so long it’s time to get out and to dress, ”Minkoff said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos