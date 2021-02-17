No cheating in the dress challenge all year round for Rachel, the Marldon fundraiser





Five months into the start of South Devons’ strangest charity challenge, and the pinafore dress is holding up well. Rachel David de Marldon is wearing the same blue denim dress today that she wore yesterday and the day before and the day before. And Shell will be wearing it tomorrow, and the day after, and every day until the end of September – all to raise money for a cause close to her heart. Rachel has already passed 5,000 referrals – and even received a donation of 200 from the Next store, whose thick and thin dress she wears. It holds up really well, Rachel said. Everything is done to help families in crisis. Rachel and her husband Andy run a charity called World of Worth, which raises funds to help women and children in countries like Africa, India, Bulgaria and the Philippines. She explained: It’s about creating a world in which people know their worth and worth. We work with women and girls, to provide them with business opportunities and the possibility of education. With all of the regular charity events sidelined due to the coronavirus, Rachel has decided to take some drastic action. She admits to being someone who loves new clothes and loves to dress to go out, so wearing the same dress every day for a year is a challenge. It’s okay, she said. I step out in the dress as much as I can during the lockdown. Even at Christmas I didn’t cheat – I wore it every day. And in answer to the question everyone is asking, the dress is washed regularly overnight before coming out the next day. It has faded a bit, but it hasn’t shrunk at all, Rachel said. But there are seven months left, and who knows how hot the summer is going to be? To support Rachels’ efforts, click www.wowuk.org Shine a light on Marldon, Devon by becoming a Regional Ambassador. Click here to find out more!

