6 practical fashion accessories every man should have

They say clothes make the man, but sometimes it’s the accessories that help bring the whole outfit and wardrobe together. Dressing for success isn’t just a blanket statement people use to justify buying a nice costume. It is a psychological phenomenon that dressing better will help you feel more confident and prepared.

Adding to this statement should be the understanding of how accessories play a big role in a man’s style. Choosing the right accessories for a man is just as important as this great dress jacket, so here are 6 practical fashion accessories that every man cannot do without.

1. A good wallet

Subtlety is the key, and a wallet is definitely subtle. You might not think that a good wallet will be an important accessory, but the right one men’s leather bifold wallet is a sneaky addition to an outfit. Not only is it practical, but the good workmanship of the leather shows careful attention to detail. Some might not notice the wallet, but people who really love the style and adapt to their look will certainly appreciate your eye for subtle accessories like this.

2. A reliable tie

Your tie is one of the first things people will notice about your jacket in a less than subtle way. Before they pay close attention to fit, length, cuff, cufflinks or color, they will notice your tie. It is an immediate eye-catcher and helps to create or undo the overall look of your suit or casual outfit, so choosing a tie that is not only fashion-resistant but reliable for any occasion is essential.

3. A special watch

The opposite of subtlety is often associated with men’s watches, but that’s not always the case. A gold Rolex or chronograph watch can certainly distract from a part of your outfit that you miss, or add a statement piece to an otherwise understated outfit, but a subtle bracelet and simple dial also work wonders. Either way, no matter what style, band, material, or brand you choose, a watch is something every man should include in their collection of accessories.

4. A versatile pair of shoes

Shoes are a staple of any good outfit, so it’s hard to imagine them as an accessory, but getting a versatile pair of shoes definitely falls into that category. All men who respect themselves should have a pair of shoes or boots which can be used for multiple occasions. A good example of this is a pair of suede Chelsea boots. They can double as quick shoes for a formal event or also be worn for a romantic night out at a restaurant. The right shoes should last a long time, but you need a versatile pair that can be used anytime for occasions below black tie level.

5. A sophisticated pair of sunglasses

You can very easily walk into a drugstore or gas station and pick up one of those $ 2 pair of blinds hanging on the rack near the cash register, but they’re poor quality at best. You can’t settle for less when you choose a pair of sunglasses because they attract attention. Just like a good wallet, some people will think that they are just nice sunglasses, others will not care at all, but some people will definitely appreciate your style. A good pair of sunglasses adds a cool factor to the work outfit, a relaxed summer fit and works well with a pointy suit too.

6. A quality belt

If you need a stylish piece but don’t fancy a watch in particular, a belt is a good option. Belts are usually an unsung hero of a good outfit, as they often go unnoticed but can really pull together a look. Dark navy pants and a dark navy blue jacket with a rich brown leather belt can scream style, but everything is in moderation. It might not turn heads the same way a watch does, but there’s no denying that a quality belt is an investment in your accessory set.

Every man should value his appearance, and that comes with good dressing. Not only do you need to focus on the main parts of your wardrobe and outfits, but you also need to think about how your accessories can help create a look. These 6 practical men’s fashion accessories are certain that every man needs in order to truly dress for success.