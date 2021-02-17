Sunset Sale star Christine Quinn shows off her supple physique in a pink fishnet dress

Sunset Sale star Christine Quinn shows off her supple physique in a pink mesh dress as she prepares a storm in new isolation shoot
By Jason Chester For MailOnline
Posted: | Update:
Christine Quinn was unlikely to take off on Wednesday as she shared her latest collaboration with online retailer PrettyLittleThing.
The Selling Sunset star drew attention to her supple physique in a popular brand’s pink mesh dress as she showed off her impressive homemade baking skills in a new isolation shoot.
With gathered front details and a distinctive bodycon fit, the outfit allowed Los Angeles-based Christine, 31, to fully justify her new role as a PrettyLittleThing partner.
Top crust: Christine Quinn was unlikely to come undone on Wednesday as she shared her latest collaboration with online retailer PrettyLittleThing
Completing her colorful look, the TV personality opted for two-tone pink stiletto heels, while the generously applied makeup drew more attention to her features.
Sharing her latest footage with Instagram followers, Christine confirmed her new venture after signing a six-figure deal with the brand.
The reality TV star, married to businessman Christian Richard, captioned the footage with the revealing hashtag: “ #pltpartner. ”
The temperature is rising: The Selling Sunset star called attention to her supple physique in a popular label’s pink mesh dress as she showed off her impressive homemade baking skills.
In an interview with Glamor over the summer, the TV star opened up about his hit reality TV show Netflix – which follows the Oppenheim group as they sell some of LA’s most desirable homes to the wealthy. and famous.
She told the publication: ‘Brett left to start his own brokerage. The girls have had enough of Mary’s favoritism in the office.
“We don’t know who will be moving where. This may be the battle of the brokers! I think the fourth season will be the juiciest season ever.
Good effort: With gathered front details and a distinctive bodycon fit, the outfit ensured that Los Angeles-based Christine, 31, fully justified her new role as a PrettyLittleThing partner.
Season three saw spirits flare up over the apparent “ favoritism ” that boss Jason showed towards Mary Fitzgerald during the distribution of the housing listings.
The Sunset Sale premiered in March 2019 and became more popular than ever during the lockdown of the novel coronavirus.
The show was created by Adam DiVello, creator of The Hills and Laguna Beach after spotting the annual billboard that Bret and Jason Oppenheim put up for the show’s brokerage in the middle of Sunset Boulevard.
Claim to fame: Christine is best known for her lead role in Netflix drama Selling Sunset
