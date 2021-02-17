Long Hairstyles for Men: 9 Ways to Manage Your Long 40s Hair with Style

During the coronavirus pandemic, legions of men have long hair for the first time. A lot of guys have embraced the cooking buzz, but it even more seems to just stop going to the barber in March and give their mane daily permission to do his thing until his thing demands too much. watch out for even less.

This inspired a lot of hats on Zoom and some admirable improvisation. A friend recently told me the scariest story I have ever heard: Before an interview, a man she knew would comb his hair by holding a ponytail in a clenched fist for 30 minutes before any event that required that his hair does not touch his shoulders. Unfortunately for all of us workdid the hair remain suffocated throughout its maintenance.

But it is clear that men need help styling their hair. And of course, a simple messy bun is always an option, but it is possible to have so much more fun than that. We recommend that you learn from the icon Jay Z at Harry Styleswho have found a style that really suits them, starting with these nine hair accessories.

1. Hair ties

If you’ve ever used hair ties or dated someone in the know, you know these indestructible things have a way to spill over into every nook, cranny, and surface. Chances are reasonably high that there is a tie in the room with you right now. Wearing one doesn’t take a lot of effort: just dig until you find one, then curl it around a section of your hair, tightening the curl making an 8-up shape. so that it fits your new ponytail perfectly. (Or buy a pack, if you have to!)

Gosicuka hair ties (pack of 120)

2. Better hair bond

If you are going for the life of the tie, it is worth looking for one soft. A tie that is too tight can leave an unsightly crease even in thin hair; those with more curly and coarser hair can break. The transparent InvisiBobble is a coil-shaped loop that sits smoothly, silently wherever it is placed and doesn’t budge until you ask it to.

Invisibobble transparent hair elastic

3. A band of waves

I always thought David Beckham’s soggy shoulder-length hair looked better pushed back in a band of waves. He wears his hair a lot shorter these days, but it should come back anyway.

4. A fancy hair clip

The barrettea tote term for a hair clip or clasp has entered the imagination of fashion designers, and the resulting business continues to produce fancy and cool looking hair clips (and then clips). fashionable hair fast). I think it’s especially interesting when a jewelry designer like Sophie Buhai accepts the challenge.

Sophie Buhai leaf barette

5. A smart clip

What? Why not? There is hardly any engineering difference between a specially designed hair clip and the clips designed to keep the chip bags closed. Please don’t buy one that is obviously labeled QuikSave or something like that; looking for something fun. This one oinks!

Kikkerland Talking Pig Bag Clip

6. A particularly fancy hair tie

I worked at Anthropologie between 2010 and 2016, spending most of my shifts trying to locate the missing fancy hair ties in broken sets of five. This is where I learned how awesome these Emi Jay rubber bands are. They come in all shades of the visible spectrum, but I like the fall gradients the most.

Emi Jay Hair Ties (5 Pack)

7. The classic darling

A lot of guys probably don’t realize it, before Jason Momoa wore one to the Oscars in 2019, scrunchies were more of a teenage affair.

Schrunchies Flyard (pack of 9)

8. A silk scarf

Fold a silk scarf into a triangle, place the hypotenuse against your forehead and tie the opposite corners together at the nape of the neck: this will protect the delicate texture of your hair while keeping it out of your face. (Unless you’re dressing up as David Foster Wallace for Halloween, don’t be tempted by a cotton bandana! They’ll suck moisture out of your hair.) Herms is obviously the classic, but vintage Moschino is easier to wear. find on the relatively inexpensive.

9. Chemicals

Hair accessories are difficult to handle. Those who master them are considered, therefore, among the most elegant people in the world. (See: Harry Styles.)

The hair product is much easier to use and is also less obvious if you choose the right product. There is a whole world of creams and pastes that will keep your hair brushed, out of your eyes. One that deserves a special mention, especially for curly or coarse styles, is Pantenes Gold Series. It’s stocked in almost every corner of America, and the styling suite they launched last year, including an infused argan oil spray for curls and cream braidworks to hydrate the hair in malleability. I’ve found that the more moisture you give your hair, the more likely it is to surprise you by effortlessly looking good at random times.