



Flashy suits, patterned ties, matching handkerchiefs and shiny dress shoes, all of these things were once common on a basketball court. Now, the look on the court includes polo shirts, quarter-zip, khaki and Nike sneakers, and let’s not forget the masks. What once looked like a Fashion Week parade of Division I athletes and coaches is now more like the people sitting on the couch in your mom’s living room on NFL Sunday. What happened to those dazzling looks that once surpassed any performance, win or lose? This year brought a lot of obvious changes to the sports industry, canceled seasons, postponed games, daily testing, no fans, the list could go on. Yet another noticeable change is the off-court style. This year, the NCAA decided to change its dress code by requiring suits in polo shirts. The polo shirts here are spelled out quite loosely, as many can see that on the St. Johns men’s basketball team, head coach Mike Anderson is the only coach who wears Polo zippers with pants. Behind Anderson, you’ll be sure to see a line of matching Nike sweatshirts and sweaters. Athletes have always been known for their arena entry clothing. From bomber jackets to dazzling jewelry, almost all of the most eye-catching fashion trends can be seen in sport. So what has changed? The ongoing pandemic has accustomed many people to wearing comfortable clothes inside and out. Personally, I can’t remember the last time I purposefully wore jeans outside of work Jean Friday Dress Down Day yes believe it or not, jeans are considered dressed. Has this new or should I say more acceptable love of comfortable clothing overtake fashion? Basketball fans say the NCAA took the initiative to dress after the NBA successfully did so in its Orlando Bubble playoffs. The change in mode goes hand in hand with the change in the way the games are more like scrums in that there are no fans and no halftime entertainment. I have always loved fashion in the sports industry. I believe what a player or coach wears outside of training and games speaks volumes about their personality. For example, I always thought Anderson was a classy man only because of the way he dressed at games. Even in the NBA, pre-game fashion becomes an important part of every game. Russell Westbrook is known for dressing in suits, pants, and shoes, as well as his ability to dress in comfy sweatpants, ripped shirts, and tracksuits. Fans even called her fashion seems only Russell Westbrook could succeed. From the versatile Westbrook style to the bold wardrobe of Cam Newtons, the flamboyant outfits are found in all college and pro sports. Newton told 247 Sports during an interview that one outfit sets the tone for the whole game, even all day. Of course, I understand the comfort of wearing casual clothes, but I hope that once the fans are back in the stands, the athlete’s bling and fashion will come back to shine. Whether it mentally prepares athletes for a game or just makes them more confident, I miss flashy fashion on the fringes of every playing field.

