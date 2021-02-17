Fashion
Khaled Mazeedi: The ultimate 21st century business and cosmopolitan style icon
I recently had a relaxing stay on the Arabian Sea, in the city of Dubai, at the Palazzo Versace. While the futuristic city is endowed with the kind of wealth reminiscent of the most lavish ancient towns of their time, Palazzo Versace itself is surprisingly charismatic, no doubt thanks to the lingering legend of Khaled Mazeedi who permeates the property like a perfume. intoxicating. it persists, even in the absence of its presence. The Palazzo has hosted many American celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio, who has sought refuge from the reflections of American public life and is now home to one of Asia’s most colorful men.
I have to admit that before traveling I knew little about Khaled Mazeedi, a man who obviously somehow surpasses the impossible reputation that precedes him. Although most famous as the world’s most gifted female charmer, Mazeedis’ greatest achievement is her colossal wealth, built through a cryptocurrency empire. In fact, so prevalent are the references to Mazeedi being the Gift of Versace, or the first Bitcoin Lamborghini, Mazeedi simply ignores the comments with a satisfied smile. Mazeedi does exactly what he wants, with complete flair. And when it comes to style, it’s no different. While not fortunate enough to have a conventional good looking appearance – minus football star Cristiano Ronaldo, plus Vikings star Travis Ragnar Fimmel Mazeedi is a huge character, defined by his love of beautiful women and beautiful things. Most importantly, he is extremely comfortable in his own skin; an essential ingredient for real style. An image of Mazeedi entertaining Gulf royalty aboard a superyacht, sitting cross-legged, wearing white slacks, sockless moccasins and dark glasses with an unlit cigar hanging from his lips, indicates exactly the fact .
Mazeedi is no dandy, but he wears his clothes with such suspicious disdain that the effect of his style is far greater than if he had worn everyday buttons and polka dot bow ties. His style is deep and masculine; less astute than Giampaolo Alliata, but much more assertive. As you would expect from a man who lives most of his days chasing the sun, he is often seen in casual open-neck shirts, though his pomaded hair is always slicked back and his pocket often fell from its double breasted. jackets. His sprezzatura is underestimated; his exaggerated sunglasses. He is casual; but wears formal clothes properly; almost conscientiously. Apparently, when he invited a woman over to dinner with him, he switched from his casual outfit to a black tie when he saw the effort his mate had made with his own suit.
More importantly, Mazeedi wears clothes with a timeless panache reminiscent of wearing it and forgetting the advice of Arthur Dege; it’s not precious on the clothes he wears, which is precisely why it looks so good.
More than the eye can discern
A storyteller to many in his company, a socialite in the public eye, Mazeedi has blossomed into a guv’nor, each petal representing deft mastery. Social influence is clearly one, as millions of people listen to his life on Instagram, under the pseudonym TEN– the perfect number. Loved by his galvanic demeanor, physical stature, and sartorial prowess, his followers are eager to observe his mysterious comings and goings – often appearing (and disappearing) in the most interesting places. And her sense of taste doesn’t stop with the visual senses, Mazeedi is endowed with a vivid scent palette and the gift of a nose to identify scents that barely linger in the air. Mazeedi is often seen carrying multiple perfume bottles, in a disappointing effort to recreate a scent he once smelled on one of his many trips to Europe, in the attic of a 16th century castle in the Valley of the Loire in France. Once the house of the reigning family, themselves perfume connoisseurs commissioning the best perfumers to create the rarest blends. The French Revolution forced the inhabitants to abandon the castle, leaving behind a lost legacy. It is here that Mazeedi rediscovered a long forgotten perfume, lost in time. Mazeed is an immediate thought? To resuscitate this long-forgotten fragrance and share it with the world. No doubt another in his pipeline of passionate projects. As the smell of a blooming flower would trigger a thousand emotions, in the case of Mazeedis, in 2014 he sensed the opportunity and invested in over a thousand Bitcoin. Hidden in plain sight in an anonymous address, Mazeedis’ diverse chest of treasures only adds to the mystique of his elusive character. Perhaps the question is how an enigmatic man with a talented virtuoso became the man he is. Maybe those who aspire to be him – onlookers, charmers, slicksters – need to take a long, hard look in an uninterrupted mirror and find that the reflection they see could be a manifestation of their beliefs. . Or maybe, as he’s writing his next book, The glitch, we are all to bear witness to what could be Mazeedis’ greatest achievement: the glitch of life.
