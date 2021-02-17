Fashion designer Brandon Maxwell decorates his Texas nursery like a whimsical hideaway





For fashion designers and Project track judge Brandon maxwell, the slogan “make it work” took on a whole new meaning thanks to her last concert: designer of her sisters’ nursery. As the Texas-born talent dresses the world’s most powerful women, from Lady Gaga to First Lady Jill Biden, creating something special for her close family member has proven to be much more intimidating. My sister Kady has always stood out for me. She sits in the front row of every show and sits in the studio with me all night while I get ready, Maxwell tells AD PRO. When she got pregnant with her first child, the designer jumped at the chance to return loyalty to her sisters by design his future nephew has his own room. When people [ask], What is the category you like the most? my answer has always been at home, says Maxwell. Maxwell’s first design memory is redecorating his childhood bedroom twice a year with typically $ 20 or $ 30 that he had saved for the project. Today, he estimates that interiors represent 75% of the reference images he uses to work on his fashion collections. And furthermore, any of its participants on the show can attest to the global nature of its settings. A whimsical illustration of two cats dressed in western clothes overlooking the manger. Photo: Jessy Price Having staged his fall 2020 collection at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City just before COVID-19 shut down the city, Maxwell returned to Austin, Texas for his next feat in person. Tasked with transforming an 11-by-12-foot guest bedroom where his brother-in-law trained into a mother and child sanctuary, Maxwell visited one of his favorite places, Joann fabrics. He ended up with piles of upholstery textiles (many of which cost just $ 14 per yard), which he was considering using for the nursery walls. Her sister had already purchased a few key items, including IKEA wardrobes, a crib, rug and photographs. The remaining question was simply how to make it all fit together. The answer: hours of DIY tutorials, wine, and an invaluable partner in crime. Recently met through a mutual friend, Austin-based decorator Erin Thornton first came to the rescue, providing Maxwell and her fiancé with an impeccably designed home to stay in during their visit, which provided the visual stimulation needed to create her next collection and, subsequently, making her vision of the nursery a reality. The dresser also doubles as a chic changing table. Photo: Jessy Price

