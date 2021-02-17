“ I dress as I design ”: Kelly Wearstler on color, comfort and the combination of vintage and modern

Whether you are obsessed with interiors or not, there’s a good chance you’ve saved Kelly wearstler A breathtaking job worthy of a double tap on your moodboard. The Californian is a leading talent in the world of design and her personal style has made her an even more sought-after designer. The award-winning designer has conceptualized the aesthetics of some of the world’s most famous interior spaces: the Santa Monica Proper Hotel and she continues to add strings to her bow. Following? A unique partnership to create a range of paints with Farrow & Ball. We hopped on Zoom with her to talk about her love for color and a powerful shoulder!

Tell us about your collaboration with Farrow & Ball. It’s a first for both of you!

It’s been a dream for as long as I can remember doing a paint collection, I love the color! I have used Farrow & Ball paint for all of my projects for years. The opportunity arose to do a painting partnership and it is a huge honor because it is a legacy business that has been around for 75 years. And I am tthe first with which they partnered! I went to the Dorset UK factory and spent a few days with their team and creative director. It was so informative!

Can you talk a little more about what colors mean to you personally? Are they trend-driven or more intuitive?

They said what are you thinking so i put together a story and tThe team and I created an inspiration board. It was about bringing the Californian color palette to Farrow & Ball. When it comes to what inspires me, it has a lot to do with my surroundings in California. The color Palm is inspired by the palm leaves of the city. Tar is a dark neutral inspired by highways and Faded TErracotta is like faded, sun-drenched pots and rooflines. They are classics, and really work so naturally and beauty in this durable and high quality paint.

What is your first memory of wanting to continue this kind of work?

I grew up with a mother who was an antique dealer, so I remember we always went to flea markets and auctions. I was always super curious and attracted to things that had color: it just made it emerge. My mom used to set up our rooms, and I’ve always been there so much. One room was like color blocked, another had colored wall covering. She let me and my sister help design them. It was probably a disaster at the time, but we loved it!

You have such a great sense of personal style, do you follow what’s going on in the fashion world or do you think your taste is more innate?

I am inspired by everything, everything that happens in the landscape, and fashion, which is a great inspiration for me.I don’t really look at what the trends are, it’s more of an emotional thing. My inspiration comes from travel and I love going to vintage clothes shows.

How do you think your personal style relates to your job?

How I dress is how I design. Something old and new! Right now I have a vintage jacket and vintage t-shirt, and actually vintage sweatpants that I’m wearing today! And New sneakers. This is how I also design: nnew spirit, old spirit. This combination is timeless. If you buy anything new, it has a date on it.

That answers my next question. I’ve noticed that while most people lean towards comfort clothing, you still look really polished on Instagram. Do you go casual or are you always the type to have a complete look?

I love fashion! I exercise in the morning and then get dressed and enjoy this process. We all want to look cute, but that’s what you feel when you wake up. I think about it whether I’m getting laid back or a little more dressy.

What are your most worn favorites in your wardrobe right now?

I would say that my Air Force 1 sneakers, I have a nice collection! I love Off / White, Vetements, Balenciaga, Palm Angels… anything a little more edgy! Givenchy also has an amazing new collection coming up.

I feel like you’re still in a big padded shoulder!

One shoulder is everything. How not to feel good in a beautiful shoulder!

Are there any spring trends that you are particularly interested in both in fashion and at home?

Have your space flexible and versatile. All worked from home and people want to disperse. Enjoy your space, being able to work from different rooms in your home. People want rooms that they can use every day. There is no longer a “ separate room to receive ” peoplewant an open space that they can use frequently.

You have a huge Instagram presence, is it something that has happened quite organically or is it something that you have always nurtured?

We started early: everything we do is so visual. It’s a great platform for visual artists, designers, and creatives to share their inspiration. And try to be very open and use it as a space to share knowledge and what inspires us. It’s like having your own channel! Tell stories; this is what we do.

You are such a known name in the style and decor world, is there another industry you would secretly like to get into?

I’m open!We have had some really interesting partnerships and collaborations: things that I never thought I’d do. I aI always keep my mind open Keep it interesting as a designer and you never know who is going to call. When I started out as an interior designer, I never thought about doing product design, which I love now. It is constantly changing and making me a better designer, working with different team members like graphic, landscape and furniture designers. The collaboration is so inspiring.

The Kelly line with Farrow & Ball will be available in the US on March 4.

