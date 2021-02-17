How to buy her Alitte dress – WWD

Zendaya’s Aliétte metallic dress was the standout look of her Netflix romantic drama, “Malcolm & Marie,” and now the brand is offering the custom look for purchase.

Designer and fashion stylist Aliétte Jason Rembert teamed up with longtime Zendaya stylist Law Roach – who was the film’s costume designer – to create the custom dress. Zendaya wears the metallic dress at the start of the film after returning home with her boyfriend from an awards ceremony. The duo also worked with fashion stylist Samantha McMillen for the film.

The Aliétte dress is one of three looks that Zendaya wore throughout the film. Elsewhere in the film, Zendaya sports more casual outfits, including a tank top and panties, then a floral-print kimono. Zendaya is nominated for Best Actress at the upcoming Critics’ Choice Awards for her role.

The custom dress, named “Zee Dress” after Zendaya, is made from platinum silk lamé and features an open back, dramatic cutout and a thigh slit. Rembert opened up about the design of the dress on his Instagram, sharing stills of Zendaya in the black and white film.

“There are few times in life when you just don’t have answers to the great things that are happening… but God! This is one of those moments, ”he wrote. “When my brother @luxurylaw hit me up about making a custom dress last year… I don’t think I understood the magnitude of what it was. To make a dress for Law’s debut as a costume designer, and to make a dress for one of the most dynamic ladies of our time … The process, the opportunity, the love, the commitment, the beauty to be able to create and design something timeless… I’m just honored!

The Aliétte Zee dress is available for pre-order on the brand’s website for $ 1,200. Pre-orders are expected to ship May 20.

Learn more here:

Zendaya reacts to historic Emmy win

7 new movies to watch in February

Jason Rembert launches the accessible collection Aliétte Resort

WATCH: Tommy Hilfiger and Zendaya talk about their second fashion collaboration