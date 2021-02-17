How to watch Harlems Fashion Rows Digital Fashion Summit





With the known lack of racial parity in the fashion industry, the topic of diversity and inclusion among consumers and industry professionals is nothing new. However, the increased flow of events still settling from 2020 has brought the conversation to the forefront. Since the widespread resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement, which in fashion and other corporate industries resulted in the Instagram black square phenomenon, the conversation on What’s Next? in the movement of the needle forward was pervasive. Black industry leaders have since dedicated themselves to driving change in the fashion community and, in partnership with a sponsor American Eagle Outfitters Inc., Harlems Fashion Lines (HFR) The 3rd Annual Digital Fashion Summit is where the conversation will come together on a grand scale. The year 2020 has rekindled many concerns in the fashion industry about the lack of diversity and inclusion of blacks in retail, leadership positions and the inability to receive funding, Brandice daniels, Said the founder and CEO of HFR. Our goal is to educate the industry on potential solutions, provide solutions to brands always looking for answers, and share best practices over the past six months. The event, titled Beyond the black box, a new conversation about race and taking place digitally on Thursday, February 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST, will bring together over 50 fashion and retail professionals for a conversation about race and fashion that will leave participants with real, actionable strategies. The 2021 summit will feature five speakers: Tom fordFashion designer, filmmaker and president of CFDA will deliver the keynote address, while Harpers BAZAAR editor-in-chief, Samira nasr, Founder and designer, Tommy Hilfiger, Author and former Wall Street journalist, Teri agins and fashion designer, Sergio hudson will join as guest panelists. In an event meant to truly embrace the current change in fashion and more, virtual attendees can look forward to a question-and-answer session with the founders of Black fashion board Lindsay Peoples Wagner and Sandrine Charles, as well as with Aurora James, creator of 15% commitment. In between the falls, conversations about everything from how brands and retailers can collaborate with black designers, and the fashion when it comes to HBCUs.







