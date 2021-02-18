Google Partners With Dress For Success To Improve The Skills Of 100,000 Black Women





Google is trying to reverse the grim economic reality facing hundreds of thousands of black women in the United States with its new initiative providing black women with career development and digital skills. Last Friday, the 23-year-old tech giant launched the ‘Grow With Google: Black Women Lead’ partnership program, which sees it partnering with six organizations including Dress For Success, The Links, a volunteer service nonprofit and four National Panhellenic Sororities, the umbrella group of autonomous and women-only international social organizations. The program will see more than 100,000 black women assisted with resume creation, interview training, and online marketing fundamentals. Dress for Success, an international NGO that aims to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional clothing and development tools, will support the effort by providing mentoring opportunities and networking. Melonie Parker, director of diversity at Google, believes that the skills offered in the program will improve the career prospects of many black women. Google is proud to support Dress for Success, The Links and four of the Pan-Hellenic National Sororities to help more black women access the digital skills and career development needed to access today’s most in-demand jobs, has t -she said in a press release. The pandemic has created unemployment for millions of Americans, and its impacts further reveal the gaps in economic opportunity that still exist for black women. I am grateful to the leaders of these organizations, who come together for the first time for the common goal of strengthening the digital skills of 100,000 black women. Their heritage, expertise and credibility will help us accomplish this mission. We are proud to partner with 6 organizations led by black women to provide digital skills training to 100,000 black women in the United States by 2022, as part of the $ 15 million pledge we made last year to help black job seekers develop their skills. #GrowWithGoogle https://t.co/lGNZpZLG9P – Sundar Pichai (undsundarpichai) February 12, 2021 In December 2020, black women lost 154,000 jobs in the United States, according toBlack company, a black-owned multimedia company based in New York City. Glenda Glover, president of Chicago-based Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, believes this partnership will ensure that black women are prepared for new opportunities in the future. Alpha Kappa Alpha strives to embody excellence by building sustainable pipelines for education and development, she said. By mobilizing our members from 1,026 sections, we help them prepare them for new educational opportunities that would otherwise be difficult to find. Glover, who is also president of Tennessee State University,recently spoke to CBS News on the importance of educating black people, especially black women. I think that commitment, that civic engagement, the leadership qualities that we instill in young girls, she said. The first obligation is always to continue your education while you are in college, but you must also have this aspiration to serve. Last year, Google committed $ 175 million to racial equity initiatives, including $ 100 million to black venture capitalists and startups. An additional $ 50 million was intended to fund grants for small businesses focused on the black community. This article was first published by Women’s agenda.







