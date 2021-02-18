Sexy or sexist? Men prefer bikinis, women prefer suits and ties





In news that probably won’t shock too many people, a new study has found that bikinis are men’s favorite outfit for women, while women prefer to see men in suits. The study was carried out by the UK review site Watchpilot and surveyed 2,000 Britons to find out which outfits they find most attractive to men and women, based on their sexual preferences. He found that 40% of men rated swimsuits as their most desirable outfit for women, while 46% of women chose a suit and tie for guys. It seems like women’s bodies are always very objectified – which we think is a double standard when you see that the most popular outfit for men was a suit and tie. The results of the study are below: The best outfits that people find most attractive to women: 1 – Swimsuits and bikinis – 34% 2 – Jeans and a nice top – 30% 3 – Cocktail dress – 25% The best colors we prefer in women are: 1 – Black – 25% 2 – Red, brown, burgundy, pink – 25% 3 – Pastels – 21% The most popular shoes for a woman are: 1 – High heels – 43% 2 – Boots – 34% 3 – Sandals – 16% The most attractive accessories on a woman are: 1 – Necklace – 39% 2 – Earrings – 36% 3 – Sunglasses – 27% The most attractive outfits for men are: 1 – Suit and tie – 46% 2 – Chic shirt and jeans – 43% 3 – Plain T-shirt and jeans – 38% The best colors we prefer in men are: 1 – Dark shades (navy, black) – 40% 2 – Blues and greens – 32% 3 – Neutrals (gray, brown) – 29% The most favorite shoes of a man are: 1 – Boots – 31% 2 – Brogues – 27% 3 – Low-top sneakers – 24% (high-top shoes only got 11% of the votes – do whatever you want with this information) And the most attractive accessories on a man are: 1 – Classic wristwatch – 36% (394 votes) 2 – Sunglasses – 36% (393 votes) 3 – Belt – 29% Tim Harrison, MD at WatchPilot, commented, “Beauty is most definitely in the eye of the beholder, and you should always dress in the way that makes you more confident and empowered. We did this survey because we wanted to see what the fashion and beauty standards look like in 2021. There is a stark contrast between the votes for a sophisticated suit for men, while for women, people go for someone who looks confident in a swimsuit. Perhaps this goes to show that women’s bodies are still at the center of the desires of many Britons, while the connotations of a costume – wealth, wealth and sophistication – are what make the man the most attractive.

