I told you: the riddle of clothes

Illustration by Sam Cochran ’24

What should I wear to class in person? I feel like so many people are dressing, but can I wear sweatshirts? What do you recommend?

Well, when it comes to dressing well for the class, there are a few things to consider. What are your motivations? For one thing, most people who dress for in-person classes only have one or two. In other words, they don’t have too many opportunities to dress up and flaunt their beautiful clothes. It also means that they are less likely to make a good first impression on the students around them and on their teacher. Now that we are in the middle of the semester, there are no more first impressions to be made. Let’s be honest: if you get a bad vibe from your teacher, it’s probably not because of the way you dress.

Along with that, if there’s a cute person in your class that you have a crush on and they haven’t given you the time of day yet, dressing or dressing up for them isn’t the right way to go! Dress for yourself. You are who you present yourself. If you like to dress in sweatpants and sweatshirts, but also like to look cute, then go this route. People are versatile, and so are your clothes. It is not necessary to adhere to a specific dressing style.

There is a certain stigma around dressing in sweatpants during class. The pandemic has amplified this because now face-to-face classes are so rare they almost seem like an event! Dressing gives you the opportunity to really make a statement when you dress well. It gives a little more spice, if you will, on special occasions. It allows you to have a certain memory associated with a pretty outfit instead of just being something you wear on a regular day.

The next question to consider: Do you want to dress well to explore different parts of your closet or to adapt to the status quo? If it’s the latter, then that has to change. If you dress a certain way to match what the people around you are doing, you are not going to be happy. If you want to be comfortable in person at eight in the morning, you should dress like this. If the girl next to you has a face full of makeup and looks ready for an interview, good for her. It shouldn’t affect you. Neither you nor that girl will have the upper hand in any given situation in this class. The same applies to a guy sitting next to you wearing a costume! There is no alpha. You are equal.

Nonetheless, if you feel like you have to dress up a bit more, you can take the opportunity to find a chic look that combines the two aesthetics of comfortable and chic into one. You can combine a stylish down vest with leggings to look a bit preppy but also comfortable. You can wear khakis with a sweatshirt to feel a little more chic. Sky is the limit.

You can always change what you wear. Like I said earlier, no overlord tells you what to do, who to be or what to wear. You have to figure out what makes you comfortable, but with that you have to remember that you also have to be mindful of the people in your classes. It is important to balance your personal desire for comfort with the respect due to those around you. While sweatpants are universally recognized as comfortable clothing, pajama pants cross that line. You don’t want your classmates and your teacher to think you got out of bed and collapsed in class, even though that’s the truth.

The purpose of wearing the clothes you wear is to express who you are. That doesn’t mean you show up naked in class to make a statement, no, no, NO! You also shouldn’t dress like Regina in this scene from Bad girls where Cady and Janis were cutting circles on his shirt. Is it just a unique fashion choice? And maybe you should step away from Barneys’ duck tie and suit jumpsuit. How I Met Your Mother. But, there is a certain element of freedom and choice that comes with dressing. A certain embellishment that we add to our style to make it our own is what sets us apart from each other.

The next time you see this nicely dressed person, if you like what you see, take some notes. For all you know, they’re dying to be comfortable just like you.

Always there to answer your urgent questions.

Yours sincerely,

I told you.