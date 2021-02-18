Do you remember the haute couture and alcohol collaborations of the 90s? CR Fashion Book





The boundaries are often blurred between the worlds of fashion and party. Collection launches are embellished with sumptuous evenings. Models and designers are known for their frequentation of nightclubs. Even fashion week is really all about the after party. Therefore, the introduction of alcohol into the fashion industry should be anything but a surprise. Increasingly relevant in the early 1990s thanks to the widespread campaigns of Absolut Vodka, alcohol has been merged with fashion for over thirty years. Almost all luxury liquor brands have gained momentum in a designer collaboration, especially in the luxury market. LVMH, the quintessential high-end fashion company, owns a combination of fashion houses and spirits brands, among other categories. Dom Pérignon and Moët Chandon both live within LVMH, with Dior and Céline to name a few. However, there are some trendy drinking moments that stand out. First, of course, every infamous Absolut collaboration. Increasingly cool from the 90s to the grunge 2000s, Absolut provides limited edition cool bottles to simulate what partying with fashion icons might feel for the average consumer. Have you always wanted to paint the city red with Marc Jacobs? Buy Absolut Jacobs. Fancy an icy winter function with Versace? Absolut Versace is your new best friend. Starting with Tom Ford, Absolut created signature vodkas for Stella McCartney, Gareth Pugh, Jean Paul Gaultier and Manolo Blahnik. Each designer’s vessel is named by a combination of Absolute and their last name. Almost reaching Absolut’s stature in terms of the amount of collaboration, the amaretto alcohol brand Disaronno has archived several designer creations. Showcasing bottles wrapped in colorful prints representing the aesthetics of fashion houses, Disaronno’s limited editions are a collector’s dream. As of 2013, seven bottles have been launched, with each crossover featuring an Italian designer. Etro, Missoni, Moschino, Versace, Diesel, Trussardi and Roberto Cavalli can all boast of a signature liqueur. Disaronno x Etro Instagram Moschino x Disaronno Instagram The champagne troubles go away once Piper-Heidsieck arrives on the scene. The luxurious decadence that marks haute couture permeates the beverage industry thanks to alliances with Jean-Paul Gaultier and Christian Louboutin. Gaultier’s 1999 vinyl corset bottle is iconic to say the least, and Louboutin’s high heel (inspired by the Belle Epoque tradition of drinking from a woman’s shoe) accompanying his bottle is historically delicious. Piper-Heidsieck x Jean-Paul Gaultier Pinterest Piper-Heidsieck x Christian Louboutin Pinterest Did you know that Chanel owns several wineries? In 2009, Karl Lagerfeld joined forces with one of them, Château Rauzan-Ségla, to design a label in honor of their 350th anniversary. Presenting a beautiful illustration of the estate, Lagerfeld’s design is the perfect homage to the classic vineyard. Creation of Lagerfeld for Château Rauzan-Ségla vintage 2009 Pinterest LVMH’s Veuve Clicquot is already ultra stylish given its ties to luxury fashion, but his bottle of champagne with Emilio Pucci has definitely taken it to the next level. Instead of taking the typical bottle-packing route, Clicquot and Pucci put champagne in their own clothes. Dressed in a fitted neoprene pouch with Pucci’s signature print and matching silk blanket, the bottle could walk a red carpet and no one would ask questions. Veuve Clicquot x Emilio Pucci Pinterest For a Midas touch, Dolce & Gabbana has created their own vermouth with Martini & Rossi called “Martini Gold”. All-metal vessel meets the D&G logo in a very popular collaboration. Italian fashion and alcohol seem to be found quite often, as do French designers and distilleries. The Maison Kitsuné fashion house has released a limited edition bottle of liqueur with Pernod Absinthe. Maison Kitsune x Pernod Absinthe Pinterest Gold Martini Gold Martini Even 2020 had its own bottle. In honor of Vivienne Westwood’s Spring / Summer 2020 collection, the brand’s Creative Director, Andreas Kronthaler, has teamed up with luxury vodka brand Cîroc to launch a liqueur inspired by ’70s Westwood. Decorated with original artwork, the design features a “let it rock!” graphic in bright red with various small doodles against transparent glass. Cîroc x Vivienne Westwood Ciroc How could fashion and alcohol not mix? Limited editions are standard practices in both industries, so collaborations are bound to sell out on release. Even the most mundane objects can become designers. And then, toilet paper?

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos