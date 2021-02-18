Amira Lollysa sizzles in scarlet dress for V-Day Post





The 90 Day Fianc star stunned her Instagram followers in a glamorous red dress in honor of Valentine’s Day and hinted at who her Valentine was.

Amira Lollysa from90 day fianccelebrated Valentine’s Day with a bodycon red dress. Her post comes as fans grapple with whether the French national has traveled to America and is still with her fiance, Andrew Kenton. Amira and Andrew are one of the most talked about couples in season eight due to their vacation gone awry. The couple were supposed to meet in Mexico in order to quarantine there for two weeks before heading together to Andrew’s apartment in Roseville, California. Things did not go as planned and Amira was detained at Mexico City airport for unspecified reasons. The Mexican authorities then sent him back to France. Meanwhile, Andrew landed in Puerto Vallarta without any hiccups and was ready to spend a relaxing quarantine with his fiance. When Andrew found out Amira was detained upon arrival, he made a decision that many fans questioned: he was left alone at the resort for the entire two weeks, enjoying massages, cocktails, and ATV tours. . This decision made many fans feel Amira, and she became one of the season’s most beloved actors. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: 90 Day Fianc: Everything You Need To Know About Amira’s Franco-Egyptian Father Amira enjoyed the reactions of fans on her Instagram, where she receives rave reviews on most of her photos. Her latest daring pic features her in an elegant satin gown in honor of Valentine’s Day. She said to her loving followers, “You are ALL my Valentines!“Amira also asked her subscribers,”How was your Valentine’s Day? What gift did you receive / give? I want to know everything“Her scarlet dress is from House of CB, a”British luxury women’s clothing brand.“Although Amira looks like a million bucks, the dress costs a reasonable $ 209 on the House of CB online store. Amira Lollysa has been silent about her whereabouts, and her Valentine’s Day post doesn’t reveal anything about it. Amira’s background in the photo lacks any distinguishing feature to indicate whether she is still in France or sharing an apartment with Andrew at NorCal. While evidence suggests the two may actually go through Andrew’s risky plan for Serbia, the couple have so far not disclosed the status of their relationship. Valentine’s Day would be a tempting time to do it, but with her latest post, Amira has kept things extremely vague. As Amira continues to gain followers on social media and wow them with glamorous images like these, interest in her relationship status will only grow. Viewers will need to keep watching this season of 90 day fianc to get an overview of how everything will turn out. Next: 90 Day Fianc: Andrew Reveals An Unknown Secret From His And Amira’s Past 90 day fiancAirs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. Source: Amira Lollysa Kim and Kanye threaten to sue ex-bodyguard for $ 10million over ‘defamatory’ allegations

Meg Spaulding is a writer who spends an alarming time on reality TV. She received a degree in Film and History from UC Santa Cruz and has written on everything entertainment related since. Her favorite show to analyze is The Bachelor. When she's not thinking about television, she enjoys reading and having long conversations with her friends.







