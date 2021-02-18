Sixfourteen builds community with Columbus-inspired fashion

With its unique pun, Sixfourteen captures the hearts and souls of the people of Columbus in their line of urban streetwear clothing.

Sixfourteen, a reference to the Columbus area code 614, is a local lifestyle clothing brand founded by Columbus resident Tony Garber in 2017. The clothing brand strives to deliver to the people of Ohio premium, sustainable clothing and accessories inspired by their own communities, Garber said.

The brand’s mission, Garber said, has always been to bring people together, even through something as simple as t-shirts.

We want to represent the city that made us who we are, Garber said. Actively working with designers and illustrators right here in Columbus on all of our upcoming releases. Each room should have its own story.

In November 2019, Garber said he recruited longtime friend Abel Solomon, a fifth year in marketing, as a co-owner to help run the business and accelerate their takeover around the world.

Tony and I have been friends for a while now. He originally got the idea, I saw it and fell in love with it, Solomon said. I told him that I wanted to participate and we started to work. We pushed through, got a few designs, and had our first launch, and now we’re having another one.

Garber said he’s never worn something that sparked so much conversation. He said the reactions he got are the best part.

The pun on the logo is what makes us so cool, Garber said. I think wearing it, walking around, letting people comment and notice it’s a special feeling.

The community response to Sixfourteen since its launch has been amazing, Garber and Solomon said. They said their business is growing every day as they strive to work exclusively with local artists on new designs and actively schedule photo and video shoots for their website and social media accounts.

It’s everyone’s project, Garber said. All of our friends and family have contributed along the way and our community has given us some amazing ideas.

Although Sixfourteen also designs clothing for other cities in Ohio, Solomon said Columbus is the epicenter of what they do, as it is Garber and Solomon’s home town.

We have tried to create a community brand, Solomon said. We think Columbus is an underrated city. His name isn’t really on the map, but he should be because there are so many opportunities and great things happening here.

Garber said Columbus is unique in that it’s an educated and hardworking city full of entrepreneurs and creatives that he’s grateful to be a part of.

Sixfourteen wants to give back to the community in any way they can as a small, local ecommerce business, Garber said. The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed their business, but they have been active with the brand from a distance, he said.

Last fall, Sixfourteen sponsored a 5K Social Distancing to raise money for charities in Columbus. Garber said he also attended a Voices pop-up event at Goodale Park, where they raised funds to help fight social injustice and police brutality in Columbus.

Once we can strengthen our voice, generate a little more income, and have a bigger platform, we want to be able to help more people and contribute more to building the community, Solomon said.

Garber and Solomon said they have special events and outings planned for this year, but are currently working on a capsule of graphic t-shirts designed 100% by creatives in Ohio. Their next release is scheduled for late March.