Easter dress shoes for boys and girls

Toddler dress shoes for boys and girls are adorable by default, but we’ve done you a favor by choosing the the cutest pairs. (In other words, we validate the hours spent on Amazon looking for tiny Mary Janes… but we digress). And just in time, too: Easter is coming, and that means it’s time to shop for toddler dress shoes for your LO. These should be a step up from standard toddler sneakers or outdoor boots to designate for special occasions, even after the passage of EAaster. Depending on where you live, it can be too cool for summer sandals, so closed toes are ideal, and keep in mind that you’ll want them to be relatively durable, as toddler shoes are often very worn. Lastly, of course, kids need to be comfortable in what they’re wearing, as well as looking sharp in those pastel-hued photos with the family.

Now, no one can guarantee that these dress shoes will stay on throughout your Easter gathering. But, as you already know, making an effort counts for something. Looking for some great selections on this vacation? Here are some of the best mom-rated Easter shoes that you can find online to go with these toddler costumes and elastic Easter dresses.

Dress Shoes for Toddler Girls

These cute white shoes are the preferred choice for parents looking for a simple slip-on dress shoe for their little girl. At a decent price, moms can’t get over the number of compliments these shoes have received. “My daughters wore them to a wedding and received many compliments. These shoes are adorable! »Writes Amazon Lana review. “I am very happy with my purchase.” If white isn’t your thing then you’re in luck, these shoes come in a huge variety of colors and styles including patent and leather. $ 19.99 AT AMAZON

If your mini me is begging you to wear a heel like mom does, these shoes can be a great way to soothe her. The heel is very, very small, so she won’t have any problem wearing them, but the extra height makes these shoes even more special. Take these princess shoes in over 30 shiny and glittery styles, and keep in mind that they can also be part of imaginative play if your little one likes to dress up. $ 28.99 AT AMAZON





These shoes are your classic Mary Janes with a little more pizzaz. They come in many colors and many different varieties and parents love them all. “These little Mary Jane shoes are timeless!” written Amazon Review Shelbi Hahn. “Absolutely perfect and delicate as the picture shows!” $ 19.99 AT AMAZON





What little girl wouldn’t want a shoe covered in sparkling rhinestones? These flashy shoes will make your child very excited for any special day. Moms will love that these are super easy to put on and also have a hook-and-loop closure to help them stay in place (that is, until your little dancer decides to remove them). $ 19.99 AT AMAZON

When you think back to the fancy events you attended as a toddler, shiny black shoes can ring a bell. If you want to recreate that same memory for your child, these apartments will do the trick. “These shoes are so cute, affordable and very true to size!” writes mom and Amazon Julia review. “My two year old daughter loves wearing them so much that she has a fit when I have to take them off.” Sold! $ 15.99 AT AMAZON





Carter’s is a remarkable and trusted company that has been dressing our children for years. They also have a great selection of shoes available on Amazon! These in particular are very cute, as they have a little bow on the back. It’s a great way to add a touch of personality to an otherwise standard dress shoe. $ 18.50 AT AMAZON

Dress Shoes for Toddler Boys

If you feel the urge to buy yourself a matching pair of these kicks, you’re not alone. They are much more formal than a sneaker but not so stiff that they will need to be removed during play. They also conform to size and are easy to put on and take off. Overall, these are fantastic shoes for everything from celebrating Easter and Sunday brunch to family dinners at grandparents’ house. $ 25.99 AT AMAZON

Planning on spending a lot of time outside of Easter? Then these Carter’s chukkas can be the perfect fit. Available for ages 1-8, they’ll go with many outfits and look trendy, for start-up (You understand?). Amazon moms love to rave about the style. “These shoes are darling!” written Amazon GuruOffice Reviewer. They are really soft and comfortable for my little guy. They look great with her black dress pants or jeans. Yes, they will go with anything! $ 22.50 AT AMAZON

Toddler Unisex Dress Shoes

If you are looking for a good unisex shoe, these brogues are a great choice. They range from kid size 5 to kid size 12 and will classify any outfit. Plus, they can even be worn outside of the holidays. Amazon B review Andrew Woodrum I can’t recommend them enough, saying, “They are adorable and in good shape!” The leather is very soft and flexible for my chubby little feet – not at all stiff like a traditional dress shoe. Appears to be of excellent quality and the price was great! True to its size. “ $ 21.99 AT AMAZON





Do you have a little preparer in your hands? It is also another great shoe that can be worn on many occasions. They have rubber soles to prevent slipping and can be dressed or dressed. Plus, they’re really adorable – your mini genie will look like an aspiring college professor! $ 24.79 AT AMAZON

Perfect for a boy or girl, these shoes from Carter’s will add a classic nautical touch to any outfit. They would look great with an Easter costume or dress, or just a nice shirt and pants. (Or, leggings. They’re toddlers, after all.) These boat shoes are also good for weddings, like Amazon review Fatima K. mentionned. “I bought them for my toddler for a wedding with a navy blue suit, they went perfectly with the suit and the occasion,” she wrote. We bet mom or dad even has a matching pair. $ 25.17 AT AMAZON

