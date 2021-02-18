How much is it worth to say yes to dress star Randy Fenoli?





Randy has been on over 3 shows, 270 episodes, and over 15 seasons, making him a TLC icon.

Regarding TLC broadcasts, Say yes to the dress remains incomparable! The series started in 2007 and has been running for over 19 seasons! While wedding dress shopping can be quite a stressful experience for a new bride, another fashion expert, Randy Fenoli, makes the trip stress-free and fun! Randy has had to deal with some rather fascinating clients, including some who have made some of the rudest comments on Say yes to the dress, yet he’s still professional and just as wacky in return. Along with his expertise, Randy also knows a thing or two about how to keep a poker face when a wedding dress we’d never wear shows up. Considering he’s been in this field for almost 15 years, here’s what the TLC star has managed to gain over the course of his career. Related: 15 Times TLC Says Yes To Dress Lied To Us How much is Randy Fenoli worth? Via The Knot News If you are an avid TLC watcher, chances are you are a major. Say yes to the dress fan! Whether you’ve dreamed of visiting Kleindfelds or just chatting with the face of the show, Randy Fenoli, there is no denying how the show gives its guests a great experience. While there is always some drama, especially when it comes to budgeting, Randy still knows how to get a bride in the dress of her dreams while navigating the ups and downs of family and friends. Randy Fenoli acquired his fashion expertise in 1992, when he himself became a designer. It didn’t take long for Fenoli to make a name for himself in the industry, which earned him the position of Fashion Director at Kleinfeld Bridal, the store featured on the hit TLC show. In addition to being a designer, Randy began appearing on the show when it debuted in 2007, where fans immediately fell in love with him and his personality. Due to his success on the show, which earns him around $ 3 million a year, Randy was able to raise an estimated net worth of $ 8 million, said Celebrity Net Worth. Related: 15 Surprising Facts From All Of TLC’s Say Yes To The Dress Via the New York Times His debut in the fashion world began after winning the Miss Gay America contest in 1990, where he then used his earnings to enroll in the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York. This is where Fenoli became the star we all know and love and ended up on not one, but two shows! In addition to Say yes to the dress Randy appears on Randy’s Wedding Rescue and Say yes to the dress: Randy knows best, broadcast in 2011. Considering that it has been on the air for over 14 years, Randy has been on over 3 shows, 270 episodes, and over 15 seasons, making him a TLC icon., and rightly so! Next: 15 Things That Actually Happened Behind The Scenes To Say Yes To The Dress ‘Modern Family’ fans were disappointed after meeting this actor in person

