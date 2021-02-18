MVPR Recruits Senior Account Manager for Its Editorial Public Relations Division in New York, NY





New York based public relations agency, MVPR, is looking for an experienced candidate to join its PR Editorial Division. The ideal candidate will have extensive experience in women’s and men’s fashion, beauty, accessories and lifestyle customers. The successful candidate should have at least 5-7 years of experience in a public relations agency in the fashion industry, with a proven track record in reporting and market placement coverage. RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE: ● Responsible for liaising with clients in several divisional accounts (fashion, accessories, beauty and lifestyle)

● Presenting and securing strategic press coverage for clients, including brand characteristics, designer profiles and product placement in major print and online media

● Creatively and strategically planned, implemented and executed multi-account PR launch strategies

● Maintained strong relationships with leading editors and editors of fashion, beauty, accessories and lifestyle items

● Create innovative communication strategies that maximize brand visibility

● Contributed to new ideas for customer opportunities and have superior knowledge of the evolving media landscape

● Directed day-to-day communication with clients, building relationships and establishing credibility with the client, based on trust and expert advice

● Ensuring client satisfaction with the agency, services and staff, and resolving client issues or concerns quickly and efficiently

● Excellent team skills, working alongside junior and senior members of the agency

● Manage, coach and motivate junior team members to ensure the smooth running of daily operations and public relations results; while supporting them in their growth to the next level

● Efficient, organized with excellent skills in time management and meeting deadlines

● Oversee the creation and completion of customer reports, agendas, summaries, etc.

● Managed and coordinated press events, new product launch events and offices (virtual or other) QUALIFICATIONS: ● Must have 5-7 years of agency experience in a management role

● Superior knowledge of fashion, beauty and lifestyle media practices

● Excellent experience in obtaining leading coverage in print and digital media

● Must have proven publisher relationships

● Must have the ability to thrive in a dynamic, deadline driven, high energy environment, with a positive attitude

● Excellent prioritization and time management skills

● Ability to multitask and not let things fall through the cracks

● Must have a tenacious, resourceful and problem-solving attitude

● Excellent written and verbal communication skills

● Proficiency in Excel, Word, Powerpoint

● Mastery of launch measurements and GPS mode COMPENSATION: ● Competitive salary commensurate with experience

● 401,000 after one year of employment

● Health insurance 50% covered by the employer

● Generous vacation offer Please send your CV to [email protected], subject line Senior Account Manager.







