MVPR HIRE PR FASHION ASSISTANT FOR THEIR VIP DIVISION IN NEW YORK, NY





ABOUT MVPR: MVPR is a fashion, beauty and lifestyle public relations company based in New York City. Serve customers by New York, Los Angeles and internationally; we are involved in the growth and success of some of the most celebrity brands. WHILE SEARCHING: MVPR is looking for a Fashion PR assistant join their VIP department. The candidate must be culturally exploited and have a genuine passion for public relations and the fields of fashion. The post asks someone who is looking to be on their career path to become a VIP and Celebrity Focused Fashion Publicist. 1 to 2 years of agency experience required. PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES: ● Helped the senior VIP team on a daily basis with VIP customers

● Managed and led influencer gift programs with specific clients under the supervision of the Senior VIP team

● Managed all traffic samples, courier services, giveaways and showroom inventory

● Make sure all gift and sample trackers are updated in real time with delivery details

● Maintained media and stylist lists

● Created reports for all clients of the division

● Monitor and record all VIP social and press coverage and customer services

● Constant monitoring of celebrity outlets, photo websites for celebrity placements (eg Daily Mail, Just Jared, Getty, etc.)

● Constant social media monitoring (IG and TikTok) for gift placements on celebrity and influencer accounts

● Managed a team of interns (currently virtual)

● Various ad hoc administrative tasks CONDITIONS: ● Genuine interest in fashion, pop culture, social media, influencers and celebrities

● Strong work ethic and desire to learn

● Ability to multitask and not let things fall through the cracks

● Excellent written and verbal communication skills

● Proficiency in Excel, Word, Powerpoint and Photoshop (Launch Metrics a plus)

● Have a positive attitude

● Have a solid understanding of the celebrity and influencer space

● Have a solid understanding of the social media landscape, with a focus on Instagram and TikTok

● Be a keen observer of fashion and social media trends

● Attention to detail is essential

● Having a tenacious mansion, full of resources and problem-solving skills

● 1 to 2 years of agency experience required COMPENSATION: ● Competitive salary commensurate with experience

● 401,000 after one year of employment

● Health insurance 50% covered by the employer

● Generous vacation offer Please send your CV to [email protected], subject line Fashion PR assistant.







