Tallia Storm shows off avant-garde style in a semi-sheer red dress as she steps out in London

She never fails to grab attention every time she goes out.

And Tallia Storm made sure all eyes were on here as she stepped out in a ruffled red dress after filming in London on Wednesday.

The Scottish singer, 22, exuded confidence as she strutted down the street in her original ensemble and played with her new blonde clip-on braids.

Tallia rocked her eye-catching gown which boasted semi-sheer long sleeves with ruffled cuffs and a puffy skirt.

The media personality paired the dress with black leather thigh-high boots and added a designer touch to her look by wearing a Louis Vuitton bag.

The blonde beauty added full makeup to complete her ensemble, including a pop of pink lipstick and a touch of eyeliner.

It comes after it was confirmed that Tallia would be making an appearance onBBC Three’s show, Celebrity Eating With My Ex, alongside former flame Seb Morris.

This is a spin-off of the original BBC dating show Eating With My Ex and will star Tallia and her ex-boyfriend, Seb, 25.

The pop sensation also fell on her ex when she appeared on Celebs Go Dating’s fourth series in 2018.

The former couple were forced to meet and face the end of their relationship while wondering if they had ‘unfinished business’.

Tallia admitted that they were “the perfect match” and that they “could have happily married”.

However, she also confirmed that she had ‘moved on’ calling it a ‘bad dream that will not end’.

She also slammed Seb for constantly commenting on the Instagram account of her mother and Real Housewives Of Jersey star Tessa Hartmann.

She accused him of trying to maintain a relationship with his family and said she was ‘so upset’ by the breakup.

Seb, at the time, said he had ‘never loved one girl in his life’, who was Tallia, as they tried to find love with other people in the reality show.

The former couple failed to rekindle their romance on Celebs Go Dating, and the pro race car driver was linked with a new woman named Isabella James, in 2019.

Tallia is believed to be single, but she dated Brooklyn Beckham and described him as her ‘first love’. He is now engaged to American actress Nicola Peltz.