New York Fashion Week designers look to a future day 2





Photo credit: Louise Messinga As designers prepare to ramp up creativity again after the slowdowns caused by COVID-19, there is a general sense of unanimous hope at New York Fashion Week. Yesterday, the collections presented by black designers seemed to have in mind a consumer who was ready to put on the tracksuits and dress on time. Of course, there are the high leisure elements present: spacious silk pieces, textured biker shorts, faux fur sweaters and dresses suitable both for a day in the sun and for lounging at home. The colors were vivid and the textures were experiential. Below is the recap of yesterday’s New York Fashion Week presentations. Photo credit: Louise Messinga With the presentation from the Kimberly Golds Pre Fall 2021 collection, the message is both discreet, but quite clear: black designers have always been there. In response to the sudden and widespread movement of black designer advocates last June, the collection centers largely on an abstract print in which the brand’s logo is cleverly embedded, co-founder and designer Goldsons’ interpretation of the brands owned to blacks hidden in plain sight. Photo credit: Phelan Marc The decor of Hard Soft Lighting-Illumination collection revealing is just as big as his clothes. Fun, young and sassy, ​​the latest Dur Douxs collection poses the idea of ​​relaxed luxury, as befits today’s climate. The season’s biggest colors, yellow and chocolate brown, lie at the heart of the collection, enhanced with silk and faux fur fabrics, and exaggerated animal prints. Photo: Instagram / @ kevanhalldesign Kevan rooms Luxury leisure collection Surely everyone has everyone ready for their next girls’ trip. The collection is born out of the hope of a near post-pandemic future where friends can once again enjoy another presence, touting what can only be described as the ultimate resortwear. The collection dives into a range of hues rather than focusing on a single color palette, its cheerful brightness again signaling hope in fashion. Her 19 looks are almost entirely made up of dresses and airy gowns, except for a daring blue suit, with feminine florals and bursts of yellow, pink and purple. Photo credit: David Warren In an ode to the New York style of the 70s, Frederick Andersons Fall 2021 collection feels ideal for anyone who fancies get dressed again. There’s an embrace of bespoke luxury denim, statement, oversized knit tops and fitted crochet dresses, textured suit sets and color-blocked satin. Add to that the bright hues and funky fabrics of the collections, and you can almost feel the day you step out into the city wearing these pieces.







